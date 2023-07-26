Here’s How to Buy Ader Error’s Converse Chuck 70 Collection

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Footwear News may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Converse has joined forces with Ader Error for its next sneaker project. This time, the footwear company and the South Korean fashion label are introducing two new takes on the classic Chuck 70 sneaker.

Converse has announced via its launch calendar that its latest Chuck 70 collection with Ader Error will launch next month. The project includes a low and high-top version of the silhouette, with each style highlighting the aesthetic of the Seoul brand.

The Ader Error x Converse Chuck 70 Low is equipped with a blue-based canvas upper while featuring various distressed details paying homage to the look of worn-in sneakers. The high-top version of the project wears a predominantly sail-based color scheme on the upper, which the panel can be removed through normal wear and tear to reveal a blue underlay. The layered aesthetic on the upper is complemented by an aged midsole, with graphics sprinkled throughout the surface.

“Converse and Ader Error collaborate on a new drop inspired by the old. Using a unique layered approach, the Korean brand crafts a distinct Chuck 70 that celebrates the look of aged, well-worn sneakers. Founded in 2014, Ader Error slogan is ‘but near missed things.’ It’s a philosophy that looks to the past to design what’s next—re-editing to create styles that are both nostalgic and forward looking,” Converse wrote for the product description of the collaborative Chuck 70 Low.

The Ader Error x Converse Chuck 70 collection will be released on Aug. 1 at converse.com at 10 a.m. ET and at select Converse stockists. The low-top retails for $120 while the high-top will cost $140.

