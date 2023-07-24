A Ma Maniére’s Relationship With Jordan Brand Continues With a New Air Ship Collaboration

A Ma Maniére’s run of Jordan Brand collaborations continues with the classic Air Ship.

For the retailer’s next collab with Jordan Brand, A Ma Maniére reimagined the Air Ship with a white and black color palette. The shoe is predominantly white, created using premium leather, and features black accents throughout. The look includes A Ma Maniére badging on the tongue, as well as its “A” logo and Nike Air branding on the heels.

In addition to the sneakers, A Ma Maniére and Jordan Brand will deliver the collaborative 365 Essentials apparel collection. The looks include a fine cotton short in mauve, black and light silver, as well as long-sleeved T-shirts and mauve and black jacquard and satin-lined shorts. They are all co-branded and range in size from XS to XXL.

The A Ma Maniére x Jordan Air Ship in white and black will release via Local Priority Access at every retail banner under The Whitaker Group umbrella, as well as a general raffle via A-ma-maniere.com on July 24. The sneakers will retail for $140. And on Aug. 3, the A Ma Maniére x Jordan Air Ship and the Jordan 365 Essentials collection will launch at 11 a.m. ET on A-ma-maniere.com.

A Ma Maniére x Jordan Air Ship. Courtesy of A Ma Maniére

What’s more, the James Whitner-led retailer has revealed “Understand The Why,” a short film revealing the story and inspiration for the aforementioned Air Ship and 365 Essentials apparel collection. The soundtrack to the film is produced by TrakGirl and performed by Dwy, and visually it was created to pay homage to classic hip-hop music videos. It also features a cameo from Roc Nation rap artist Reuben Vincent.

A Ma Maniére said via statement that the film introduces the “12 Maniére Values,” which are “the guiding principles that inform the brand’s work, vision and mission.” These principles, the retailer said in a statement, will “guide and inform collaborative A Ma Maniére and Jordan Brand Essentials projects now and in the future.”

“Only the disciplined are free. To be disciplined takes a solid foundation — principles and essentials that guide life, body and mind. It requires commitment and sacrifice to do this work and consistency to build culture. Without our essential values, we are nothing,” Whitner said in a statement. “The 12 Maniére Values are our essentials. Combined, they form a manifesto to consistency and progress. They anchor our team, our work and culture. They’re what drives and guides our why and everyday mission. Through the A Ma Maniére x Jordan Essentials Program, we will share these ideals of life & culture with the world injecting our values in each execution. Each moment stands for our shared ethos and passion for the world to join in, participate and tell their own story.”