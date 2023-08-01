Timberland Launches New ‘Venture Out’ Collection With Waterproof Hiking Boots

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Footwear News may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Timberland is taking sustainable steps forward with its latest collection.

The outdoor brand’s new Venture Out fall collection highlights weather-ready hiking pieces retailing from $58 to $298. One of the line’s notable highlights is the sustainable Greenstride Motion 6 Mid hiker boot — first introduced in its spring 2023 collection — which includes its signature paneled leather and fabric uppers, woven front laces, 65% biobased materials-sourced Greenstride outsoles and sustainably sourced rubber outsoles. The new shoe is recast with Timberland’s signature TimberDry waterproof protection to prepare hikers for any inclement weather.

Timberland’s women’s GreenStride™ Motion 6 Waterproof Mid Hiker boots. Courtesy of Timberland

The shoe’s $150 women’s style comes in color-blocked palettes of black, light gray and pale beige. Meanwhile, its $160 men’s version features colorways in rusty brown, light tan and monochrome black hues.

Timberland’s men’s GreenStride™ Motion 6 Waterproof Mid Hiker boots. Courtesy of Timberland

On the ready-to-wear front, Timberland has also launched a variety of similarly weather-ready pieces — which can also be seen in its accompanying campaign. The brand’s new menswear offerings include $118 water-repellent pants, made with at least 50% recycled plastic ReBOTL fabric, and its signature durable Cordura fabric. Its waterproof $298 Outdoor parka jacket — seen in hues of pale beige and olive green — is also crafted with a recycled nylon shell, finished with durable Cordura patches and a removable sealed lining infused with its Dryvent technology to reduce inner moisture while outdoors.

Timberland’s fall 2023 “Venture Out” campaign. Courtesy of Timberland

Similar advancements can be seen in the women’s $228 Benton jacket, another 3-in-1 style that features a sustainable ReBOTL removable fleece layer and shell fabric in both black and light blue colorways. The piece is complete with Dryvent waterproof technology, as well. Rounding out the women’s range are $58 water-repellent pants, a belted style made with durable polyester ReBOTL fabric.

Timberland’s fall 2023 “Venture Out” campaign. Courtesy of Timberland

Timberland’s Venture Out collection is now live on its website, international stores and select retailers.