Merrell’s ‘Scrap’ Collection Gives Leftover Materials a Second Act

Merrell has released a new capsule collection utilizing leftover scrap materials as part of its push to become more sustainable.

Aptly named the Scrap collection, the limited run capsule features three of the outdoor brand’s signature shoe styles – the Jungle Moc, Moab 3, and Moab Speed models – each partially made using excess materials from the production line.

According to Merrell, each shoe offers a “one-of-a-kind pattern,” due to the uppers being made from the brand’s leftover scrap material that may have otherwise gone to waste. The scraps are then placed, cut, and stitched onto Merrell’s footwear styles, resulting in each pair looking slightly different and “one-of-a-kind.”

Ian Cobb, senior design director at Merrell, said in a statement that the Scrap line’s signature feature is the computerized grid stitch to trap all the normally unusable scrap pieces. “This was a passion project for our team as we look to merge style with eco-conscious decisions such as making footwear with excess materials from the production process,” Cobb said.

The women’s Moab Speed Scrap shoe. Courtesy of Merrell

Regina Hill, marketing manager at Merrell, further added that this collection comes as the company continues to show its commitment to helping protect and preserve nature. “The Scrap collection diverts excess materials from the waste stream, allowing us to invite more consumers outdoors to champion exploration while considering their environmental impact in a way that makes them look cool, feel good, and do good,” Hill noted.

The Scrap collection is part of the brand’s “This is Home” multi-year sustainability initiative. As part of its many pledges to deepen its commitment to sustainability, Merrell is also continuing to use other recycled, renewable, or organic materials throughout its apparel and footwear collections.

The Moab Scrap 3 shoe. Courtesy of Merrell

This collection comes as Merrell marks Zero Waste Week, an international campaign the first full week of September which brings people together to increase recycling, reduce landfill waste, and participate in a circular economy. The campaign’s mission highlights the lifecycle of a product and shares steps to reduce waste.

Merrell’s new Scrap collection, which retails between $125 and $150, is now available online in the U.S., Canada, and EMEA.