Crocs’ Sold-Out Lightning McQueen Clogs From ‘Cars’ Are Coming Back This Week

Crocs is bringing back their hit clog inspired by Lightning McQueen from “Cars.” According to their Instagram, the style will be available again starting this Wednesday on their website.

The footwear brand shared a cryptic photo of a lightning bolt set against a bright red background on their Instagram today. The motif is highly reminiscent of the film’s protagonist Lightning McQueen’s design and coloring.

The mysterious photo was accompanied by a short video that gave audiences a sneak peek of the new adult-sized silhouette which included nostalgic “Cars” graphics and long-lasting LEDs that light up with every step.

“It’s happening tomorrow!” read the caption.

The McQueen clogs were initially released in May 2019 and brought back in September 2022.

What to Know About the Crocs Collab

In May 2019, the Colorado-based clog company announced on Twitter that, “due to popular demand,” they would be dropping an adult-sized version of their collaboration with Disney Pixar “Cars” character Lightning McQueen. The fun shoes inspired by the animated film were initially only available in kids’ sizing, but a petition asking for them to be produced in adult sizes changed that.

“It is unfair that there are adult sizes in many other movies and cartoons, but not Lightning McQueen! People around the world deserve equality,” Collin Bonner wrote on Change.org. “So many more people would buy the Crocs if they were in adult sizes,” Bonner explained while asking fans to sign the petition. The petition ended up going viral with more than 33,000 signatures and Crocs took notice. The demand turned out to be so popular that the clogs completely sold out on Crocs.com within hours.

The red foam clogs, which were restocked last September, were designed to resemble the beloved character’s face with graphics of McQueen’s windshield eyes. The classic style also features a flame with the number “95” emblazoned on the sides.

Crocs x Lightning McQueen Courtesy

How Much Does The Shoe Cost?

The Crocs x Lightning McQueen clogs originally retailed for $50 on crocs.com as well as on Amazon. Today, the fun shoes are going for hundreds of dollars on resale sites like eBay, Grailed, Depop and Poshmark.

Who is Lightning McQueen?

The “Cars” character is an anthropomorphic race car and the face of the animated Pixar franchise. Lightning McQueen, who is primarily voiced by Owen Wilson, is known for saying, “I’m faster than fast. Quicker than quick. I am lightning!” Some fans have thought that Lightning was named after old Hollywood star Steve McQueen, but the lovable animated race car is actually named after Pixar animator Glenn McQueen, who passed away in 2002. When the first film came out in 2006, Cars director John Lasseter told the Los Angeles Times that Lightning McQueen’s design was “a hybrid between a stock car and a more curvaceous Le Mans endurance racer.” Lightning

Crocs x Lightning McQueen Courtesy

Can You Still Buy Them?

Yes, you can — but a pair will cost you significantly more than they originally sold for. These days, the clogs will cost you around $100 to $300, depending on their condition. One user on eBay is selling a lightly used pair for $125.

Due to popular demand, Lightning McQueen Crocs are now available in adult sizes on https://t.co/x8zWOVb0rA. Get ‘em before they’re gone! pic.twitter.com/K8a4EulIhr — Crocs (@Crocs) May 6, 2019

PHOTOS: Crocs Collaborations From Celebrities & Big Brands You Should Know

Want more?

Marketing Plays: Giannico’s Spring ’19 Film Features a Ballet Performed in 110mm Heels + More News

These Wacky Crocs Feature Fanny Packs Attached to the Shoes

Move Over, Vans: The Crocs Shoe-Throwing Challenge Is Here