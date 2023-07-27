How to Un-Shrink Your Crocs Shoes at Home: Everything You Need to Know

Crocs are known for their comfort-focused EVA footwear. Now, that footwear is subject to the DIY crowd.

On social media and online, Crocs’ popularity has grown from users sharing their tips for how to alter the brand’s signature clogs and slides while at home — as well as vice versa, when the footwear shrinks or goes awry. Whether mistaken or intentional, the shoes’ transformations are certainly making waves — and FN was on the case, diving into what Crocs are made from, how they’re being shrunken and what the FNAA-winning brand‘s return policy is for altered shoes.

Below, discover everything you need to know about Crocs’ shoes shrinking — and how to un-shrink them.

What are Crocs made from?

Crocs’ clogs, slides and more aren’t solely made from rubber or plastic — they’re somewhere in-between, thanks to a proprietary material called Croslite, according to Science Line. Croslite is made up of polyethylene vinyl acetate, known as EVA: a man-made polymer component with a smooth foam texture, according to the site.

How do your Crocs shrink or change size?

Crocs shoes most commonly shrink from being exposed to high temperatures for long periods of time — particularly while they’re being cleaned. According to the brand’s FAQ page on its website, all styles should only be cleaned by air drying; shrinking and warping can stem from exposure to the sun, washing machines, dishwashers, hot cars and high heat.

The brand has recently gone viral for its shoe sizes this week, when TikTok user Literally Cecilia shared a video on the app that showed how one of the shoes of her new pair of Crocs shrunk from being left in her car.

The same ideology applied to the brand’s textured shoe styles from its ongoing collaboration with Salehe Bembury, as well. In March, an Instagram Reel gained traction when user Chronicles of Roc dipped two pairs of their too-large Pollex clogs into a container of hot, boiling water. The method — where Roc’s shoes were dipped into the water in two-minute-long increments — allowed the style to shrink nearly a full size, from a 9 to about an 8.

How can you un-shrink your Crocs?

There are several methods portrayed online for un-shrinking one’s Crocs, according to user posts on wikiHow. One actually involves boiling the footwear in hot water (just like their shrinking method), then placing them back onto your feet (while wearing socks) to be stretched out for 20 minutes when they’re more malleable.

Another involves tossing them into a household dryer with damp towels for up to 5 minutes to become more malleable, then putting the shoes — while wearing socks — back on for 20 minutes to bring them a new shape.

The final method involves blasting Crocs with hot air from one’s hair dryer, then continuing to heat them while placing them on sock-clad feet to stretch them out further.

Can you permanently make sure your Crocs never shrink or change size?

Aside from keeping your Crocs clogs, slides or other EVA footwear out of extremely high temperatures, there’s no way to permanently ensure or prevent them from changing size due to heat.

Can Crocs resize your Crocs slides or clogs for you?

No. The brand does not offer services that stretch, resize or reshape shoes for customers.

Can you return Crocs shoes to the store that have shrunk or been resized?

No. According to Crocs’ online return policy on its website, the brand cannot refund or exchange footwear that has been washed or worn. However, shoes that are unworn, haven’t been washed and haven’t been altered can be returned to their original form of payment within 45 business days.