Adidas Introduces the Codechaos Laceless Golf Shoe

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Footwear News may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Adidas’ newest golf shoe will break new ground upon release this month.

The athletic giant will drop its first-ever spike-less and laceless golf shoe, the Codechaos Laceless shoe, in both men’s and women’s sizes on June 30.

Adidas’ Codechaos Laceless golf shoes. Courtesy of Adidas

The Codechaos Laceless, like many of the shoes in Adidas’ Codechaos line, features a lugged rubber outsole with 3D heel counters for added support and traction. Cushioned insoles with additional heel support also emphasize greater comfort and practicality while on the green, as well.

Differentiating the style — which comes in palettes of black and gray, respectively with green and blue digital-print accents — is its adaptable, stain-resistant and waterproof Primeknit textile uppers.

Adidas’ Codechaos Laceless golf shoes. Courtesy of Adidas

The stretchy silhouette, which also features faintly padded shafts and rounded toes printed with Adidas’ signature three stripes, is accented by front and back pull tabs for easy longtime wear. The style’s advancements in texture and fit have been added not only to modernize the classic golf shoe, but also create one that’s movement-focused and stable.

Adidas’ Codechaos Laceless golf shoes. Courtesy of Adidas

“CODECHAOS is our spikeless footwear franchise where we can push the limits on innovation and design while still being very technical,” said Adidas Golf’s golf’s global footwear director Masun Denison in a statement.

“Having seen what other categories in our brand were able to achieve with laceless technology, we knew we wanted to bring this to golf, and our CODECHAOS model was a perfect place to do it. I have no doubt that golfers will be pleasantly surprised with the performance they get out of this shoe.”

Adidas’ CODECHAOS Laceless golf shoes. Courtesy of Adidas

Adidas’ Codechaos Laceless sneakers will launch on Adidas’ website, the Adidas app and various retailers on June 30.