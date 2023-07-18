Adidas Launches New Lightweight Adizero RS15 Rugby Boots

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Footwear News may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Adidas is revamping its rugby lineup with a brand new shoe just in time for the summer 2023 internationals. As shared in a brand statement, Adidas’ British division released the Adizero RS15 rugby boot on Tuesday.

“Rugby is faster and more dynamic than ever before, requiring high levels of skill and athleticism from its players, and different innovations of ours to support them,” Adidas’ category director for field sports Matt Fielding, said in a statement. “With the new adizero RS15, we created a boot that can facilitate the multi-directional speed required to make a difference across the field – from the back row, all the way to fullback. We can’t wait to see it in action in Paris later this year.”

Adidas’ Adizero RS15 rugby boots. Courtesy of Adidas

The shoe itself was indeed made with sport in mind, crafted from Adidas’ work with athletes and consumers to identify their needs from a rugby boot, also drawing inspiration from its Rugby Predator Malice and Adizero RS7 shoes. The results include the brand’s Speedframe on its cleat-textured soles for greater speed, as well as the aforementioned lightweight materials for a lighter feel. Asymmetrical front lacing also provides the pair with added security, as well as a wider range when kicking.

Adidas’ Adizero RS15 rugby boot campaign. Courtesy of Adidas

The striped lace-up unisex style additionally features curved uppers made with the brand’s signature Fusionskin — a full-grain leather that’s lightweight and supportive, complemented by ripstop back quarters. The shoe is also sustainably made, featuring at least 50% recycled materials in its uppers— which will release in a royal blue, red and white colorway, a black, white and lime green colorway and a matte black version that England’s All Backs players will wear during the 2023 rugby season.

Adidas’ Adizero RS15 rugby boots. Courtesy of Adidas

Adidas will also mark the occasion with two new colorways of its specialist Kakari Z.1 rugby boot in both monochrome black and white and black palettes, ranging from 85 to 220 GBP (approximately $111 to $288 USD).

Customers can shop for the brand’s new Adizero RS15 rugby boots, retailing from 95 to 250 GBP (approximately $124 to $327 USD) on Adidas’ website.

Related:

Best Adidas Sneakers

Best Adidas Samba Shoes