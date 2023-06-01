Run With Pride: Nobull Launches Rainbow-Inspired Trainers and Apparel in Support of the LGBTQIA+ Community

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Footwear News may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Nobull is celebrating LGBTQIA+ Pride Month this year with its “Pride Moves” collection.

The new capsule features an array of footwear, apparel and accessories inspired by fluidity and movement, featuring a print of colored shadows called “Pride Moves.”

Nobull’s 2023 pride collection. Nobull

Nobull’s “Pride Moves” collection includes 12 products ranging from $14 – $169 in a wide range of sizes including striking footwear made for everyone. The styles include flexible and breathable uppers, sleek lace-up closures and poppy rainbow soles.

Nobull’s black high-top “Pride Moves” trainers are perfect for working up a sweat with similarly rainbow soles. The “Pride Moves” Ripstop runner also allows for equally active opportunities and provides the structure and support to secure your stride no matter where you go.

Pride Moves Ripstop Runner from Nobull’s 2023 pride collection. Nobull

The collection also includes a breezy muscle tank, whimsical socks, a baseball cap and a T-shirt — all imbued with a rainbow-inspired print along with the brand’s logo.

Black High-Top Pride Moves Trainer from Nobull’s 2023 pride collection. Nobull

In addition to their new collection, Nobull will be bringing back items from their 2022 Pride Art Work collection on June 5.

100 percent of net proceeds made from the collection will be donated to The OUT Foundation, up to $150,000. Donations will help expand advocacy and activism, develop more educational resources, provide more care, and shape lives for more members of the LGBTQIA+ community and beyond.

Pride Moves Runner from Nobull’s 2023 pride collection. Nobull

Founded in 2017 in New York, The OUT Foundation’s mission is to remove the barriers that block LGBTQ+ individuals from accessing and participating in fitness, health and wellness, ensuring their success. The OUT Foundation is dedicated to nurturing, empowering and celebrating LGBTQ+ bodies and minds, guaranteeing our community thrives.

Nobull’s 2023 Pride collection will be available for purchase on their website starting June 1, the beginning of Pride Month.

PHOTOS: See how other brands celebrate Pride.

About the Author

Amina Ayoud is an Assistant Digital Editor for Footwear News, where she writes stories about everything from celebrity style to breaking fashion and shoe releases. Ayoud cultivated a love of all things fashion early in life thanks to a deep love of fashion history and the luxury industry. In her free time, Ayoud is a self-proclaimed fashion nerd and thriftaholic.