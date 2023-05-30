×
Kelly Rowland Delivers Gold Glamour in Belted Blazer & Clear Thong Sandals for 'Today' Show
Here's How to Buy the Nike Air Force 1 'NOLA'

Nike is restocking the sold-out Air Force 1 Low “NOLA” via SNKRS this week and for fans who aren’t interested in waiting for the latest drop, they can buy it now on the secondary marketplace.

On StockX, the Nike Air Force 1 Low “NOLA” is reselling for an average price of $217 at the time of publication, which is slightly above the sneaker’s suggested retail pricing of $150. The lowest asking price of the sneaker is priced at $162 for a men’s size 10 and has a high bid of $215 for a men’s size 7.5.

The sneaker is also available on GOAT, with the lowest asking price of the shoe at the time of publication going for $168 in a men’s size 10 and upwards of $615 for a men’s size 6.5.

The Nike Air Force 1 Low “NOLA” initially released in November 2022 and as the name of the style suggests, the colorway honors the city of New Orleans in Louisiana. The sneaker features a premium tumbled leather upper in white that’s paired with shimmering Swoosh logos on the sides, and special “NOLA” branding stamped on the heel counter. The shoe also features a bronze lace lock at the midfoot that features the area code “504.” Completing the look is a white midsole and outsole.

In related Nike news, the Swoosh is releasing a new Air Force 1 Low colorway in June that pays homage to West Coast Hip-Hop.

About the Author

Victor Deng is a contributing writer for Footwear News, where he covers the latest footwear releases ranging from athletic footwear worn in various sports categories to lifestyle sneakers.

