NBA Star Jamal Murray and New Balance Reveal a Summer Basketball-Inspired Two Wxy v3 Shoe

Jamal Murray
Jamal Murray.
Christian Petersen/Getty Images
With the summer almost here, New Balance and NBA star Jamal Murray have revealed colorway of the court-ready Two Wxy v3 basketball shoe inspired by the season.

The look — dubbed “Summer Basketball” — is inspired by cloudless blue skies and the bright yellow rays of summer sunshine, New Balance said today in a statement. What’s more, the brand said this colorway “pays tribute to the perfect time of year for players to put in offseason work, or those still kicking it in the playoffs come June.”

New Balance Two Wxy v3 Summer Basketball
New Balance Two Wxy v3 “Summer Basketball.”Courtesy of New Balance

The uppers are predominantly blue and feature hits of red and neon yellow. The outsole is executed in the same neon yellow hue, and the midsole is white.

In terms of technology, the highlight of the Two Wxy is New Balance’s energy-returning FuelCell midsole cushioning for a propulsive feel. Also, the brand included its Abzorb cushioning in the heel and the forefoot to absorb impact. Other tech in the shoe includes a midfoot TPU clip for lateral stability and a molded textile upper for a secure fit.

The New Balance Two Wxy v3 “Summer Basketball” arrives in North America today via at Newbalance.com and will retail for $120.

The sneaker reveal isn’t the only big thing Murray is celebrating today. For the first time in the team’s history, the Denver Nuggets — thanks in large part to Murray — will play in the NBA Finals. Murray and the Nuggets will face the Miami Heat in Game 1 tonight, which will take place at 8:30 p.m. ET at the Ball Arena in Denver.

New Balance Two Wxy v3 Summer Basketball
A look at the New Balance Two Wxy v3 “Summer Basketball.”Courtesy of New Balance

New Balance Two Wxy v3 Summer Basketball
Another look at the New Balance Two Wxy v3 “Summer Basketball.”Courtesy of New Balance

