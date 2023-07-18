Vans Surf and Mikey February Launch New Sneaker and Apparel Collection

Vans Surf is teaming up with professional South African surfer Mikey February on a new footwear and apparel collection. Inspired by February’s unmatched style, both in and out of the water, the collaboration marries the athlete’s love of surfing with Vans’ Off The Wall style in an array of pieces.

The collection ranges in price from $50 to $130. One of many standout items in the collection is their undeniably sporty Ultrarange Neo VR3, a new sustainably-crafted model featuring a chunky silhouette with eye-catching designs and bold paneling.

Vans x Mikey February collection. AIM

Also included in the collection is their low-top Authentic VR3 in “Shadow,” including lace-up closures and kick-down heels for easy entry. Finally, the collection includes Surf Boot 2 Hi V in black and Style 36 Decon VR3 SF sneaker in a rich chocolate-brown hue.

Each sneaker in the collaborative surf-inspired collection is made with eco-conscious materials like regenerative leather and bio-based foam crafted of biomass and sugar cane. These shoes are just some of the many styles that follow the brand’s ongoing initiative to source 100% of their top 4 CO2 impact materials from sustainable sources by 2030.

Vans x Mikey February collection. AIM

Mikey February began his illustrious career in Cape Town and started surfing when he was just ten years old. The athlete partnered with Vans in 2014 and has been with them ever since, even becoming a regional Vans team rider for South Africa.

Vans x Mikey February collection. AIM

Backed by Vans and a passion for philanthropy, February partnered with Waves for Change and helped collect over 750 surfboards for local South African townships, effectively aiding marginalized children through the sport he deeply loves.

Vans x Mikey February collection. Beau_Roulette_VANS_

The Vans Surf and Mikey February collection is available now at Vans.com/surf and at select Vans Surf retailers. Beyond shoes, the collection also includes apparel like board shorts, tote bags and jackets.

About the Author:

Amina Ayoud is an Assistant Digital Editor for Footwear News, where she writes stories about everything from celebrity style to breaking fashion and shoe releases. Ayoud cultivated a love of all things fashion early in life thanks to a deep love of fashion history and the luxury industry. In her free time, Ayoud is a self-proclaimed fashion nerd and thriftaholic.

