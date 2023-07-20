×
Thomas Rhett Teams Up With Tecovas for First Boot Collaboration

tecovas, thomas rhett, cowboy boot, collaboration, western boot, austin
The Lauren boot from Tecovas x Thomas Rhett capsule.
Courtesy of Tecovas
Thomas Rhett is debuting his first boot collab thanks to Tecovas.

The country musician and the Austin-based Western brand teamed up for the first time, with a limited-edition capsule collection. The new collaboration, out today, features men’s and women’s cowboy boots and apparel. Not only does this collection mark Rhett’s first boot line, but it also marks Tevocas’ first collaboration with a celebrity.

tecovas, thomas rhett, cowboy boot, collaboration, western boot, austin
Rhett in the Akins boot from Tecovas x Thomas Rhett capsule.Courtesy of Tecovas

“I remember when Tecovas first came on the scene and I saw some of my friends wearing the boots — I immediately wanted to know all about them,” Rhett said in a press release. “Ever since I got my first pair, it’s been my dream to work with the brand. Getting to be their first artist collaborator and being involved in the design process from start to finish has been a blast for me.”

tecovas, thomas rhett, cowboy boot, collaboration, western boot, austin
The Kacey boot from Tecovas x Thomas Rhett capsule.Courtesy of Tecovas

The collection features six boot styles — three men’s and three women’s — each named after a family member of Rhett’s. The capsule also includes apparel with a t-shirt and two hats. Rhett’s personal style was a key piece of the design process. Each of the boots were inspired by vintage cowboy boot designs and leathers, which reflect his casual yet classic personal aesthetic.

tecovas, thomas rhett, cowboy boot, collaboration, western boot, austin
The Akins boot from Tecovas x Thomas Rhett capsule.Courtesy of Tecovas

The collaboration is a natural step for Rhett and Tecovas. Rhett has been a frequent patron of the brand for years, even taking the brand’s boots to the red carpet, such as a black ostrich leather pair that he wore to the Academy of Country Music Awards in 2022. The Tecovas capsule marks his third shoe collaboration, following two sandal launches with Chacos in 2021 and 2022.

The Tecovas x Thomas Rhett collection is available now on tecovas.com as well as in select Tecovas retail locations. The boots retail for $295-$495, while the apparel ranges from $35-$46.

About the Author:

Tara Larson is the editorial assistant for Footwear News. She mainly covers topics from celebrity style to new footwear launches and collaborations. She also serves as the assistant to editorial director Michael Atmore. Prior to joining Footwear News, she worked for Esquire and Traditional Home.

