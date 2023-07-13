×
Tecovas Teases Upcoming Boot Collection With Country Music Star Thomas Rhett

Thomas Rhett, Tecovas, boots, Western boots, mens boots, cowboy boots, Western style, mens shoes, collaborations, capsule collection
Whoopi Goldberg
Storm Reid
Amber Heard
Gigi Hadid
Tecovas is leaning into its country roots with a brand-new collaboration, thanks to musician Thomas Rhett.

The Western-wear brand, which is based out of Austin, has teased its latest capsule launch with the country singer on Instagram. The video humorously depicts its founder, Paul Hedrick, texting with Rhett to reveal that their upcoming collaboration will include six boot styles — launching, as seen in the caption, on July 20.

“Back in 2019 two buds bonded over a love of cowboy boots,” Tecovas’ caption read. “Fast forward and they have a full collaboration launching! Mark your calendars, The Thomas Rhett x Tecovas Collection is coming July 20th.”

Indeed, Rhett has been a frequent patron of Tecovas for years. In fact, the musician has even taken the brand’s boots to the red carpet — one notable instance being when he wore a black ostrich leather pair to the 57th annual Academy of Country Music Awards. The Tecovas collaboration will be his third shoe collaboration, following sandal launches with Chaos in 2021 and 2022.

Thomas Rhett attends the 2022 Academy of Country Music Awards.
Thomas Rhett attends the 2022 Academy of Country Music Awards.Jason Kempin/Getty Images for ACM

Rhett’s collaboration with Tecovas is the latest in the brand’s lineup of co-branded launches, which has previously included kitchenware brand Made In. The duo’s upcoming line also follows a landmark year for the label, which opened its largest physical store to date in NorthPark — with additional locations set to open in St. Louis, Salt Lake City and Southlake Town Square to total 33 stores before the end of the year, according to The Dallas Morning News.

Customers can shop Thomas Rhett and Tecovas’ boot collaboration when the line goes live on the brand’s website on July 20.

Gigi Hadid
