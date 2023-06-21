Taft Steps Into the ’80s With New ‘Rapido’ High-Top Sneakers

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Footwear News may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Taft is stepping into the future by going back in time.

The menswear brand has officially released its newest shoe style, and just in time for summer: The Rapido, an ’80s-inspired sneaker. The $295 style draws from Taft’s menswear legacy and brand signatures to revamp the classic high-top, while maintaining its’ core elements: rounded toes, ankle-high uppers and flat, faintly ridged rubber outsoles.

Taft’s Rapido high-top sneakers. Courtesy of Taft

Within its available palettes, the Rapido comes in three hues: black, brown and white. Each of these styles features paneled leather uppers with complementary cotton jacquard in “Eden” — the brand’s signature intricate floral pattern, which can also be seen in its shoe styles including the Jack boots, Preston oxfords and Russell loafers. The Rapido’s Eden colorways are all complemented by leather-lined interiors for added comfort, with additional details coming from “Taft” heel logos and founder Kory Stevens’ signature at the top of each shaft.

Taft’s Rapido high-top sneakers. Courtesy of Taft

However, the Rapido is also available in a fourth hue: matte brown leather. Similarly to its Eden counterparts, this $295 style swaps jacquard paneling for woven leather. The resulting appearance creates a monochrome effect that’s intricately textured. Like the Eden styles, this Rapido pair also features lace-up tongues, “Taft” heel embroidery and Stevens’ signature.

Taft’s Rapido high-top sneakers. Courtesy of Taft

Previously, Taft teased the sneaker’s launch with a post on Instagram in early June.

The brand also preceded its Rapido launch with a variety of additional projects since 2022, including a capsule candle drop, launching its customizable Taft x You program and releasing the Taft Stitchdown collection — which uses century-old hand-stitching techniques.

About the Author:

Aaron Royce is the Assistant Digital Editor for Footwear News, where he writes stories on celebrity style, brand collaborations and in-depth profile interviews. Prior to joining Footwear News, Royce wrote and interned for publications including PAPER, Grazia and the Daily Front Row. He currently holds a B.S. in mass communications from Virginia Commonwealth University. In his spare time, Royce enjoys reading, discovering New York’s secret gardens and hunting for the perfect pair of combat boots.