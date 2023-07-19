Steve Madden & Harlem Festival of Culture Tap Creative DaQuane Cherry for Artful Three-Piece Collection

Harlem Festival of Culture and Steve Madden Design Challenge winner DaQuane Cherry’s limited-edition festival merchandise has arrived.

Following Cherry’s triumphant win in March at the Harlem School of the Arts, the young creative was given a paid fellowship with the footwear and apparel giant, along with $10,000. Additionally, Cherry created an exclusive collection in partnership with Steve Madden featuring three unique statement-making pieces, showcasing the self-taught artistic processes coupled with a deep love and respect for Harlem culture.

Steve Madden & Harlem Festival of Culture DaQuane Cherry “Phantom” combat boot. Steve Madden

A standout piece in the collection is their unisex “Phantom” combat boot made of vegan leather inspired by the youthful and vibrant nature of Harlem today. The rugged footwear, which retails for $99, features durable black uppers along with Cherry’s signature usage of primary colors.

Additionally, the style includes the young creatives’ striking artwork taken straight from the canvas plastered on the side of the boot with tri-colored lace-up closures, pull tabs for easy on and off, and white stitching, kissing the sole that offers the footwear a rugged appeal.

Steve Madden & Harlem Festival of Culture DaQuane Cherry “Shadow” belt bag. Steve Madden

Finally, the grungy shoe is sat atop slightly elevated platform soles and includes Steve Madden x DaQuane Cherry co-branding scribbled in bright red lettering.

The collection also includes “Shadow” belt bag retailing for $30 and a classic “Mirage” denim jacket for $125 — both incorporate Cherry’s art.

Steve Madden & Harlem Festival of Culture DaQuane Cherry “Mirage” denim jacket. Steve Madden

“I am elated to be in this moment with you… I’m thankful to the HFC and Steve Madden teams for helping to bring this vision to life,” said Cherry in regard to the special collection. Each piece is made to celebrate one’s inner child while acting as a vehicle for self-expression.

The limited-edition collection is available for purchase now at Harlem-based stores NiLu Gift Boutique and Harlem Haberdashery or online on Steve Madden’s website in limited quantities.

