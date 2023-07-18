Sperry Creates Curated Edit Collection Inspired by ‘Theater Camp’ Characters

Sperry partnered with the comedy film “Theater Camp,” starring Tony Award winner Ben Platt and Molly Gordon, to create a summer-centric footwear edit inspired by the hit film.

The curated collection includes a range of carefully selected styles from boat shoes and casual sandals to vibrant kicks specifically chosen to evoke a sense of thrill and nostalgia for summer adventure. Each shoe chosen in the edit is inspired by the characters featured in the film.

Sperry’s Women’s Angelfish Boat Shoe. Sperry

Gordon’s character is represented in Sperry’s Angelfish Boat Shoe, a feminine take on the brand’s classic boat shoe featuring durable hand-sewn leather uppers, all-over lacing and cushioned memory foam footbeds. Platt’s character is akin to Sperry’s Authentic Original boat shoe which includes flexible outsoles, moccasin-inspired stitching with a premium leather construction.

Sperry Men’s Authentic Original™ Boat Shoe. Sperry

Other characters from the film assigned shoe styles include Rita, Joan and Glenn.

“Theater Camp” is a comedy film that premiere on July 14 at the 2023 Sundance Film Festival starring the likes of unmatched talents including Ben Platt, Molly Gordon, Jimmy Tatro and Ayo Edebiri among others. The film follows the eccentric staff members of a rundown upstate New York theater camp as they band together when their beloved founder falls into a coma. “Theater Camp” is available to watch through a variety of streaming services including Netflix.

Founded in 1935 by Paul Sperry, Sperry is an American footwear brand based in Waltham, Massachusetts that created the first-ever boat shoes out of necessity for non-slip footwear while on board. Paul and his family have a long history of boating and seafarer culture. Today, Sperry has opened 2 specialty stores and 40 outlet stores all across the United States. The brand has cemented itself as a top footwear provider and a household name.

Sperry’s “Theater Camp” inspired edit collection is available to shop now on their website.

About the Author:

Amina Ayoud is an Assistant Digital Editor for Footwear News, where she writes stories about everything from celebrity style to breaking fashion and shoe releases. Ayoud cultivated a love of all things fashion early in life thanks to a deep love of fashion history and the luxury industry. In her free time, Ayoud is a self-proclaimed fashion nerd and thriftaholic.

Related:

Celebrities Love Converse

Best Workout Shoes