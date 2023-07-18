Sanuk and Matsumoto Shave Ice Drop Tasty Footwear Collection to Beat the Summer Heat

Sanuk is collaborating with Hawaii’s famous Matsumoto Shave Ice to create a footwear capsule collection perfect for staving off the heat.

The collaborative effort features beach-ready styles, including their Sidewalk Surfers along with Ashland St sandals, made for fun under the blazing sun. The shores are all crafted in neutral shades with eye-catching rainbow tie-dyed detailing inspired by Matsumoto’s signature shaved ice swirls.

Sanuk x Matsumoto Shave Ice footwear collection. Sanuk

Both the flip-flops and slip-ons come in an array of both men’s and women’s styles and retail for $45-$70.

Crafted in partnership with the legendary Hawaiian shaved ice and ice cream joint, the Sidewalk Surfer comes in black and cream, trimmed with a multicolored border sat on a wearable base. Both styles are made of natural materials and include Sanuk’s high rebound “Soft Top” footbeds that allow the wearer to easily slip the footwear on and off.

Sanuk x Matsumoto Shave Ice footwear collection. Sanuk

Additionally, each style includes natural hemp uppers, elastic gore, vibrantly printed tie-dye cotton liners and Sanuk’s “Happy U” tread sponge rubber outsoles crafted from 53% recycled material.

Like their Sidewalk Surfer counterparts, the Ashland St sandals feature a neutral black base with multicolored tie-dye elements on the sole and straps along with screen-printed Sanuk and Matsumoto Shave Ice co-branding. The footwear is made of swimwear-inspired water-friendly materials and also includes a thong-toed construction with “Happy U” tread rubber outsole for enhanced comfort.

Sanuk x Matsumoto Shave Ice footwear collection. Sanuk

Founded in 1997, Sanuk, meaning “fun” in Thai, is a footwear brand created by Jeff Kelley, a Southern California native. The brand began making footwear out of indoor-outdoor carpet and inner tubes and has since expanded its line to include a range of fun and unique shoe styles for just about every foot.

The Sanuk x Matsumoto collection is now available online at sanuk.com/matsumoto and in select retail shops in Hawaii.