Sanuk and Matsumoto Shave Ice Drop Tasty Footwear Collection to Beat the Summer Heat

Sanuk is collaborating with Hawaii’s famous Matsumoto Shave Ice to create a footwear capsule collection perfect for staving off the heat.
The collaborative effort features beach-ready styles, including their Sidewalk Surfers along with Ashland St sandals, made for fun under the blazing sun. The shores are all crafted in neutral shades with eye-catching rainbow tie-dyed detailing inspired by Matsumoto’s signature shaved ice swirls.
Both the flip-flops and slip-ons come in an array of both men’s and women’s styles and retail for $45-$70.
Crafted in partnership with the legendary Hawaiian shaved ice and ice cream joint, the Sidewalk Surfer comes in black and cream, trimmed with a multicolored border sat on a wearable base. Both styles are made of natural materials and include Sanuk’s high rebound “Soft Top” footbeds that allow the wearer to easily slip the footwear on and off.
Additionally, each style includes natural hemp uppers, elastic gore, vibrantly printed tie-dye cotton liners and Sanuk’s “Happy U” tread sponge rubber outsoles crafted from 53% recycled material.
Like their Sidewalk Surfer counterparts, the Ashland St sandals feature a neutral black base with multicolored tie-dye elements on the sole and straps along with screen-printed Sanuk and Matsumoto Shave Ice co-branding. The footwear is made of swimwear-inspired water-friendly materials and also includes a thong-toed construction with “Happy U” tread rubber outsole for enhanced comfort.
Founded in 1997, Sanuk, meaning “fun” in Thai, is a footwear brand created by Jeff Kelley, a Southern California native. The brand began making footwear out of indoor-outdoor carpet and inner tubes and has since expanded its line to include a range of fun and unique shoe styles for just about every foot.
The Sanuk x Matsumoto collection is now available online at sanuk.com/matsumoto and in select retail shops in Hawaii.
