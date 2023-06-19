Regé-Jean Page Talks His Favorite Shoes & Love For Fashion at Santoni’s Spring 2024 Presentation

Regé-Jean Page stopped by the Santoni spring/summer 2024 presentation at Garden Senato in Milan on Sunday.

The “Bridgerton” alum, who was wearing one of the brand’s tassel loafers, told FN in an interview that he was a “fan” of the Italian luxury footwear label and was “excited” to see the new styles up close and personal.

“I’d heard people talk about Santoni shoes when referencing high quality, handmade shoes – and then I encountered them in real life on my trips to Milan and discovered how much range the brand has,” Page said of the first time he discovered with the brand.

The “Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves” star added that his perfect summer shoe is “anything that breathes, is light and has a little bit of a playful flavor” – either in the cut or color. “I think summer style is most fun when it’s about freedom and movement,” Page said. “Winter tends to be about a protected comfort, so summer is opposite, it’s carefree and conducive to movement and expression.”

Asked what type of shoe he reaches for most, Page, who also recently starred in an Armani ad campaign, gave a diplomatic answer. “It always depends on the occasion,” he said. “Usually, things that allow me to move – that can be a boot for the winter or hiking in the countryside, a sneaker in the city, or it can be a loafer that allows a more relaxed feel for a summer formal.”

Regé-Jean Page at Santoni’s spring/summer 2024 presentation in Milan. Courtesy of Santoni

And while this does offer some proof that Page must have an extensive shoe closet, he surely isn’t shy about his love for fashion. “I think fashion is a form of self-expression that’s intrinsically linked with how we tell stories, and how people from every walk of life express their character everyday – whether it’s practical, playful, or everything in between – so I think I’ll be fascinated by it for a long time to come,” Page added.

As for the Santoni’s newest collection, the brand is paying homage to the local traditions and natural landscape of the famous Marche shoe-making region of Italy. This tribute can most certainly be seen in styles like the “Cantalupo,” with its rural landscapes and bold earth tones; the “Vela,” named after the Portonovo beach of the same name, the cliffs and the vivid colors of the sea; and the “Centofinestre,” with its sky full of kites and a deep and enveloping palette.

Other newness for spring 2024 includes the “Figaro,” a new square-toe interpretation of the classic city moccasin, offered in both lace-up and tasseled versions. Double buckle loafers can also be seen with embellished plays of interlacing.

More sneakers are also on the way, including the new “DBS Olympic,” which features a slightly retro shape in contrasting color details and iconic double buckle. New colors are also available for the seasonal “Sneak-Air” model, with air-spray shades and non-animal uppers, while the “Double Buckle Sneaker” offered in the Bruciato-colored calfskin variant.

Plus, the Andrea moccasin returns this season, presented both in the classic version in black calfskin with contrasting tassels Arancio Santoni, Rosa pink and Onda blue and in sophisticated variants in nappa leather and suede, with exclusive woven leather details.