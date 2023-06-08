×
Sperry and Malbon Golf Rethink the Country Club Aesthetic With a New Boat Shoe Collection

Sperry Malbon Golf
The Sperry x Malbon Golf collection.
Courtesy of Sperry
Sperry is rethinking the country club aesthetic with its latest collaboration, a range of footwear with lifestyle label Malbon Golf.

With this collaboration, Malbon Golf has reimagined the classic Sperry Authentic Original Boat Shoe. The two have delivered four iterations of the silhouette, which are available now, ranging in price from $150 to $175.

The collaboration includes two iterations of the 3-eye boat shoe, which are equipped with chunky Vibram outsoles that sit underneath uppers made with either green or white croc embossed leather. This execution, Sperry explained, is a nod to classic country club style.

Malbon Golf Sperry 3-eye boat shoe green white croc embossed leather upper
The Malbon Golf x Sperry 3-eye boat shoe with green and white croc embossed leather uppers.

There is also an iteration of the 3-eye boat shoe in the range delivered with textured hemp uppers, which sit atop Vibram outsoles. This shoe also includes an embroidered Malbon “M” logo on the heel.

The fourth shoe in the collection, Sperry said, was made for those seeking a more traditional yet contemporary option. It is a new interpretation of its classic 2-eye boat shoe, which features perforated leather uppers. This execution, Sperry explained, pays homage to vintage country club style that is blended with modern sensibilities.

The shoes come packaged in a specially designed box that is printed to resemble croc embossed green leather.

The Sperry x Malbon Golf collection can be shopped now via Sperry.com.

The collection is arriving at a time when golf participation is on the rise. According to the Sports & Fitness Industry Association (SFIA) 2023 Topline Participation Report, golf on a driving range, golf entertainment venue or indoor simulator has increased 56.9 percent in the three years ended 2022. Also, the report stated golf on a 9- or 18-hole course has increased 5.3 percent during that same period.

Malbon Golf Sperry 2-eye boat shoe
Malbon Golf x Sperry 2-eye boat shoe.
Sperry x Malbon Golf Collaborate on the Authentic Original Boat Shoe
