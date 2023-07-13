Lusso Cloud and Malbon Golf Create Sporty Rugby-Inspired Slides

Lusso Cloud is collaborating for a fourth time with golf lifestyle brand Malbon Golf.

Through the collaborative effort, the brands created custom Pelli slides in three new and exciting colorways centered around a neutral rugby stripe pattern. Each pair in the footwear trio retails for $150 and comes in a relaxed slip-on silhouette that emphasizes comfort.

Lusso Cloud x Malbon Golf Pelli slides. Lusso Cloud

The shoes also feature interesting textural waffle-like uppers and Lusso Cloud and Malbon Golf cobranding on the insoles. Additionally, both brands came together to craft the Scenario slide which boasts a swirling marbled pattern cast in baby blue, gray and white hues. The Scenario retails for $75.

Lusso Cloud x Malbon Golf Scenario slide. Lusso Cloud

All shoe styles promise a full 360° of comfort. The slides include a textured interior and flex groove outsoles featuring a unique tread pattern that enhances traction on wet surfaces.

Every Lusso Cloud shoe is crafted using their unique Triple Stack technology consisting of three comfortable layers. The first layer is comprised of an incredibly supple IP-EVA footbed that cradles the wearer’s foot. Overtop, the second layer is made of lusciously soft memory foam which contours the foot while helping to distribute your weight equally. Finishing off the footwear is a plush and silky soft top sheet made from natural latex.

Founded in 2020 by Chris Noyes, Jon Buscemi and Robert Dyrdek, Lusso Cloud mainly specializes in luxury slip-on footwear. The brand has collaborated with an array of big names over the years, including JPNYC, Sentinel, Tracksmith, Unhide, Free & Easy, Malbon Golf and Museum Of Peace & Quiet.

Most recently, Lusso Cloud collaborated with meme-based advertising company F Jerry on a similar Scenario slide in a whimsical purple-blue and white tie-dye shade.

The Lusso Cloud x Malbon Golf collection is available for purchase on July 13 at 1 p.m. EST on Lusso Cloud’s website.

PHOTOS: See all of the pieces from Dockers x Malbon Golf’s retro collection.

