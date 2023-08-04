Kith Gets a Hole in One with New Iteration of Adidas Samba Golf Shoes

Kith and Adidas have teamed up for a new iteration on the popular Samba style.

The lifestyle brand and the athletic company partnered up back in May on new takes of three signature Adidas Originals shoes: the Samba, the Superstar and the Campus 80. Now, Kith is reimagining the Adidas Samba Golf shoe.

Kith x Adidas Samba Golf Courtesy of Kith

The traditional gum sole of the Samba is replaced by a course-ready, spike-free rubber outsole, bringing grip and flexibility for all-day play. Nodding to the brand’s seasonal Kith Classics for Adidas Originals offering, these styles feature familiar features.

Similar to previous styles, the upper is made of a soft premium leather and features a reinforced overlay for the golf course.

Kith x Adidas Samba Golf Courtesy of Kith

To get your hands on a pair of the new styles, a raffle is now open on Kith’s app with submissions being accepted until Monday. Following the drawing, the sneakers will be released at Kith stores and the brand’s website.

Kith’s Adidas Originals launch follows the release of its new summer 2023 drop 1 campaign, starring Oscar-winning actor Adrien Brody in a slew of lightweight, effortlessly tonal outfits in Puglia, Italy.

