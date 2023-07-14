Jacob Collier Drops Colorful Crocs Collaboration With New Song ‘Wellll’

Jacob Collier is back with a new single and shoe collab. The British musician announced his newest single, “Wellll,” to be released today. This single marks Collier’s first new music since his Grammy-nominated John Mayer & Lizzy McAlpine collaboration, “Never Gonna Be Alone” from 2022.

Collier teamed up with musician Remi Wolf this time around for a song that blends rock, pop and punk. He said in a press release its about “being a child, being wild, and listening to your heart.” He has also released a music video on Friday to go along with the new single.

Crocs from Collier’s collaboration. Courtesy of Crocs

In addition to new music, the “Time Alone with You” singer is also teaming up with Crocs for his first collaboration with the footwear brand. The two created a new iteration of the Classic Clog. The new style is a black rubber clog covered in a wild zig-zag pattern in shades of blue, yellow, red, purple and more that adds a pop of color with every step. The collaboration also includes funky Jibbitz charms with musical notes, bananas, instruments, avocados and more.

Collier with the Crocs from his collaboration. Courtesy of Crocs

“I’m often drawn to patterns that have lots of different colors and patterns and things going on with them, and I also just like comfortable clothes,” he said on the collaboration to Rolling Stone UK. “I love loud, I love colorful, I also love very subtle patterns with textures and elements in them.”

The Crocs x Jacob Collier will be available on crocs.com on July 20.

About the Author:

Tara Larson is the editorial assistant for Footwear News. She mainly covers topics from celebrity style to new footwear launches and collaborations. She also serves as the assistant to editorial director Michael Atmore. Prior to joining Footwear News, she worked for Esquire and Traditional Home.