Florsheim Releases ‘Trail Mix’ Chukka Boots for Fall 2023

Florsheim is continuing its fall collection release with its latest shoe: the Trail Mix boot.

Now live on the brand’s website, the $120 men’s style features contemporary chukka elements with utilitarian detail. Designed for day-to-night wear, the brand’s new shoe features smooth uppers, complete with slightly rounded toes and stitched paneling. The style includes woven front laces for a secure finish, as well as its signature soft Suedetec lining for a comfort-focused fit.

Florsheim’s Trail Mix chukka boots. Courtesy of Florsheim

The pair is finished with EVA foam midsoles and plush footbeds for additional comfort, as well as paneled rubber outsoles for a practical, traction-focused base.

Complementing the boot’s versatility are its colorways, featuring neutral hues and materials that can easily be worn with formal or casual attire: deep brown milled nubuck leather, black milled nubuck leather and dark tan smooth leather.

Florsheim’s Trail Mix chukka boots. Courtesy of Florsheim

For a coordinating touch, each of the boots’ aforementioned colorways include soles that are cast in complementary neutral tones, ensuring a streamlined appearance.

Florsheim’s Trail Mix chukka boots. Courtesy of Florsheim

Florsheim’s Trail Mix chukka boots, which are now live on the brand’s website, mark its latest release for the fall 2023 season. In July, the men’s brand began its series of autumn drops with its Renegade line: a series of dress-focused brown and black leather styles — including a wingtip oxford, a wingtip lace-up boot, a lace-up chukka boot and classic Chelsea boot — with ridged lug soles for a modern edge.

Aaron Royce is the Digital Editor for Footwear News, where he writes stories on celebrity style, brand collaborations and in-depth profile interviews. Prior to joining Footwear News, Aaron wrote and interned for publications including PAPER, Grazia and the Daily Front Row. He currently holds a B.S. in mass communications from Virginia Commonwealth University.