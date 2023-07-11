×
Fat Joe Reveals Grail Air Jordan Sneaker Collection With Drake’s OVO Collaborations & More

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - JULY 10: Fat Joe attends The Player’s Party at MLB All-Star hosted by the Major League Baseball Players Association (MLBPA), Lids and Topps on Monday, July 10 at the Museum of Pop Culture in Seattle, WA. (Photo by Mat Hayward/Getty Images for TAO Group)
Fat Joe shared a glimpse into his wide-ranging sneaker collection on social media and it was packed with Air Jordans.

On Monday, the Grammy Award-winning rapper took to Instagram to post a photo dump of various sneakers in his wardrobe. Among the colorful assortment were a lace-up set of purple monogrammed leather Louis Vuitton sneakers, as well as two colorways of Drake’s 2020 Air Jordan 11 collaboration. The collaboration found the rapper monogramming the patent leather uppers of the lace-up style with “OVO” lettering — a reference to his own streetwear brand, October’s Very Own. At the time, the shoes came in monochrome black and white colorways — both of which Fat Joe owns.

“I chose violence SNEAKER GOD,” Fat Joe captioned the post.

Elsewhere in the imagery, Fat Joe showed additional highlights in his collection. A notable pair in his rotation is an iteration of the Air Jordan 3 Retro sneakers, featuring black leather uppers with purple and yellow trim, yellow eyelets and the brand’s signature gray elephant-printed overlays. The same prints could be seen in the Jordan shoes the rapper wore to the 2021 Footwear News Achievement Awards, as well.

Jim Moore Ronnie Fieg Fat Joe 35th Annual Footwear News Achievement Awards
(L-R) Jim Moore, Ronnie Fieg, and Fat Joe at the 35th Annual Footwear News Achievement Awards.Getty Images for Footwear News

The rapper’s sampling of his Jordan rotation was complete with a lace-up monochrome style, which featured paneled suede uppers and overlays in a light turquoise-blue tone. For an added punch, he also showcased his lineup of four of Travis Scott’s Cactus Jack collaborations with Air Jordan — specifically, the star’s Air Jordan 4 Retro pairs in respective cobalt, purple, beige and light olive green colorways.

In other Fat Joe news, the musician notably auctioned multiple Air Jordan sneakers from his personal collection — including the Louis Vuitton x Nike Air Force 1 Low, “Terror Squad” Air Force 1 Lows and the Fragment x Nike Lunar Force 1 Low — with all proceeds benefitting Virgil Abloh’s Post Modern Scholarship Fund in 2022, as previously reported in Footwear News.

