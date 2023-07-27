Dr. Martens and Wacko Maria Create Leopard-Print 1461 Oxfords Inspired by Their Love of Music

Dr. Martens embarked on its first-ever collaboration with Japanese streetwear giant Wacko Maria to create a collection based on both brands’ mutual love of music and counterculture. The brands’ partnership combines Dr. Martens‘ timeless silhouettes with Wacko Maria’s striking usage of animal print to create something new and inventive entirely.

In a clip posted to Dr. Martens’ Instagram account, two models showcase the highly-stylish new shoes. On their feet, the pair have laced up two remixed versions of their 1461 Oxfords cast in wild leopard print.

Both the white and black and tan and black 1416 styles feature textural uppers with sleek black lace-up closures, pointed toes, thick black rubber soles and Dr. Martens’ iconic yellow stitching. Each silhouette is vaguely retro and preppy, turned on its head thanks to the addition of animal print.

Dr. Martens x Wacko Maria 1461 Oxford. Dr Martens

Dr. Martens x Wacko Maria 1461 Oxford. Dr Martens

The collection is set to drop on Aug. 4 at 8 a.m. BST, PST and JST and will be available on their website. Both styles will retail for $160.

