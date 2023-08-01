Dr. Martens Launches Musician Talent Search to Celebrate Jadon Boots

Dr. Martens is calling all musicians to participate in its new talent search.

To celebrate the tenth anniversary of its Jadon boots — the platform-soled combat style first launched in 2013 — the British footwear brand is launching a global talent search for its new Alternative Platform concert series. Held in 2023 since its first talent search in Paris in June, the label has now opened entries for acts to apply to for its upcoming concerts in New York and London, as shared on Instagram.

Currently, emerging and underground artists can apply for the opportunity to perform on Dr. Martens’ next Alternative Platform stages by Aug. 8 through a submission form on the brand’s website. Previous acts found through the talent search, as shared in a brand statement, have included Mimi B2B Hyas, OKO DJ, Cherry B and Metaraph.

As previously reported in Footwear News, Dr. Martens has also highlighted its Jadon boots this year with a new short film called “The Story Of The Jadon Boot: 10 Years.” The 7-minute-long clip, which can be viewed on YouTube, follows the shoe style’s growth from alternative circles to the mainstream.

The Alternative Platform series is Dr. Martens’ latest brand project in 2023. Since the start of the year, the brand has continued its collaborative streak with a wide range of co-branded shoe launches and collection releases, made in partnership with labels including Supreme, Clarks and BT21, as well as limited-edition Pride Month boots with artists Fuyuki Kanai and Loveis Wise.

