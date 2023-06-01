Dr. Martens Reunites With King Nerd for Streetwear-Inspired 1460 Boot & 1461 Oxford Shoes

Dr. Martens has reunited with King Nerd for another collaboration.

This time, the master engraver and designer has reworked two of Dr. Martens’ iconic silhouettes – the 1460 boot and the 1461 leather shoe.

King Nerd, formerly known as Johnny Dowell, has fused contemporary with old school once again, putting his very own streetwear-inspired twist on Dr. Martens’ traditional designs within the collaboration. The duo’s second capsule highlights progressive techniques that respect their heritage.

The 1460 King Nerd Leather Boots are constructed from cyclone nylon and Dr. Martens classic smooth leather in black. The 8-eye boot is later highlighted with King Nerd’s custom tiger and contemporary baroque pattern illustrations – created with laser etching on aluminum plates and debossing into leather. The shoes are fitted with an orange pop, which delivers a futuristic take on the hiker-style lacing system. The 1460 King Nerd Leather Boots are complete with a translucent iced sole, a unique orange script heel loop, a natural cork footbed and a 1.25-inch heel that features a traditional Dr. Martens tread pattern.

The 1461 King Nerd Leather Shoes also arrive in classic smooth black leather. The silhouette features King Nerd’s custom cherry blossom and contemporary baroque pattern illustrations with aluminum plates. The 1461 3-eye shoe is complete with Dr. Martens’ most flexible sole, which is well known for its comfort and stability. The style also comes with two sets of laces and Dr. Martens’ signature yellow welt stitch.

The offering concludes with a King Nerd Leather Backpack. The accessory includes a unique orange AirWair heel loop and dual-brand scripting. The backpack has adjustable straps, external pockets with buckle fastening and a name card holder.

The Dr. Martens x King Nerd capsule collection is currently available to shop on dr.martens.com.

Dr. Martens’ artist collaborations follow its lengthy slate of co-branded projects and initiatives. This year, the brand has also launched collaborative shoes and collections with A Cold Wall, Supreme, Undercover and BT21, as well as limited-edition Pride Month boots with artists Loveis Wise and Fuyuki Kanai.

About the Author:

Ashley Rushford is the Digital Editor for Footwear News. She writes and edits stories about celebrity style, the latest fashion trends, shoe releases and exclusive interviews. Ashley received her Bachelor’s Degree in Journalism and Media Studies from Rutgers University and has written for publications like Essence Magazine and Black Enterprise.