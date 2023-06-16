Doucal’s Marks 50th Anniversary with “Mario” Loafers at Pitti Uomo

The men’s pack is progressively ditching sneakers in favor of dressier styles.

According to several buyers polled at Pitti Uomo, standout shoe designs included penny loafers, so it comes as no surprise that Marche, Italy-based brand Doucal’s is marking its 50th anniversary celebrations with the release of a timeless loafer.

“It’s been 50 years of consistency, it’s a great accomplishment for us and a guarantee for our clients,” said Gianni Giannini, founder, chief executive officer and creative director of the brand.

Marking the milestone, Doucal’s debuted the “Mario” loafers, its name paying homage to the company’s founder, Mario Giannini. A sleek design, it comes in a calfskin crust leather available four nuances including tan, blue, black, brown and yellow. The latter color also decks the sole and the memory foam footbed for extra comfort across all iterations.

“We’re launching them although sneakers and sportswear still resonate somehow… we think that anyone aiming to stand out today is going to embrace more classical items,” Giannini said.

The brand has a healthy business with strong footprints in Europe where it directly operates its two only freestanding stores in Milan and Paris. It also has a franchised unit in Doha’s Qatar Mall but mainly wholesales its collection with key client including Italy’s Rinascente, Berlin’s KaDeWe, Harrods, Turkey’s Beyen and the Dubai Mall.

Doucal’s Mario loafers. Paolo Spinazzè/Courtesy of Doucal’s

Giannini said the company is further targeting the Middle East and Asia. In the latter region the brand’s footwear is sold at China’s Lux Emporium and Berney’s in Japan.

Asked about hitting the U.S., Giannini sounded cautious noting that the market requires planning and structure. “We’re working on it as we believe it’s among the most important market,” he said.

Founded in 1973 by Mario Giannini, the company is now helmed by Gianni and his brother Jerry Giannini, who oversees the commercial department and distribution.