Dior to Launch New Men’s B33 Sneakers Featuring Embedded Tech This Month

Dior is set to launch its latest men’s sneaker later this month.

Dubbed the B33, the new relaxed sneaker silhouette was first seen as part of the French luxury brand’s men’s autumn/winter 2023 collection show in Egypt late last year.

Designed by Dior men’s creative director Kim Jones, the new B33 sneakers will launch in three versions this month. The first features multi-colored mohair detail on the sides of the upper, the second is covered in the Dior Oblique motif and the third is covered in denim as part of Dior’s upcoming Dior Tears capsule collection in partnership with Tremaine Emory of Denim Tears. Each sneaker is finished with the “Dior 30 Avenue Montaigne” signature on the heel in a shade of grey, the founding couturier’s signature color.

Dior’s new B33 sneaker in Dior Oblique. Casper Kofi

This release also features a Dior first – NFC technology embedded in the shoes. According to the brand, the popular authentication technology was placed in the sole of each right foot in order to act as a encrypted digital key for the shoe. When activated, the chip leads to a personal, secure platform offering dedicated services, Dior said. Within this platform, sneaker owners can access the shoes’ certificate of authenticity (based on technology from the Aura Blockchain Consortium), additional information on the different stages of the manufacturing process, as well as preview announcements for future sneaker launches.

The full B33 sneaker range from Dior, which retails between $1,000 and $1,100, will officially launch on July 13.

As a sneak peek, the French house will release a limited and numbered edition of 470 pairs of the B33 sneaker in turquoise Dior Oblique mohair and brown suede – along with the shoe’s digital twin collectible on the Ethereum blockchain – on July 6 at Dior.com. This sneaker will retail for $1,350.