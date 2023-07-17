Crocs Teases New Painted-Over Mellow Slides for Second Satisfy Collaboration

Crocs’ latest collaboration is bringing the brand’s comfort-focused shoes a chicly sporty twist.

The label’s new co-branded launch is courtesy of Satisfy, the French athletic brand that emphasizes wellness and personal experience through running. For its second Crocs collaboration, Satisfy — per Crocs’ website — appears to have given its signature foam Mellow slip-on slides a light brown base, punctuated by paint-like white and deep green dabs and splatters. White “Satisfy” lettering tops each of the pair’s wide foam toe straps for a minimal finish.

Crocs x Satisfy’s Mellow slides. Courtesy of Crocs

Though no pricing or additional information is known about Satisfy x Crocs at this time, the collaboration will launch on July 21 — and the brand has teased there will be more product drops in “2023 and beyond.”

Currently, consumers can enter their email addresses on the brand’s website to learn more information about the Mellow slides’ upcoming release.

Crocs x Satisfy’s Mellow slides. Courtesy of Crocs

The Crocs collaboration is Satisfy’s latest with the brand, following their May launch of a slip-on, pouch-topped clog in black and bone-white colorways. The upcoming shoe drop marks Satisfy’s latest collaboration, following past releases with Salomon, Runner’s World, Norda and Oakley.

Crocs’ Satisfy collaboration is the brand’s most recent co-branded product launch. The label has previously made waves with a wide-ranging span of collaborations, including Diplo, Cinnamon Toast Crunch, Post Malone and Vera Bradley. This year, that same trajectory has continued through collaborations and limited-edition drops with Barbie, Taco Bell, Lisa Frank and Kanghyuk.