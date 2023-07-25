Crocs x Salehe Bembury Splash Into Summer With Blue Clogs and Slides

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Footwear News may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Crocs and Salehe Bembury are giving their popular textured shoes a true-blue revamp for the height of summer.

On July 28, the comfort-focused shoe brand and Bembury will release their newest colorways of two signature shoes on Crocs’ United Kingdom website. The first, its “Niagara” Pollex clog, features stormy dark blue-gray foam uppers with rounded toes and toe perforations. The style — which also includes adjustable counter straps — is notably covered in swirls forming fingerprint-like shapes — fitting, as the texture is inspired by Bembury’s own fingerprint.

Crocs x Salehe Bembury’s “Niagara” Pollex clogs. Courtesy of Crocs

The stormy blue-gray style is also shown in a new campaign, where the shoes are propped against blossoming wildflowers in a sun-drenched field. Its U.K. launch follows the pair’s debut in Crocs’ summer lineup in July, as previously reported in Footwear News.

Crocs x Salehe Bembury’s “Niagara” Pollex clog campaign. Courtesy of Crocs

The second style in the launch is the Pollex slide, a style with a smooth, rounded foam base and wide slip-on straps. This shoe is cast in a lighter blue “Tashmoo” colorway, creating a monochrome statement. Like the aforementioned Pollex clogs, the pair also features fingerprint embossments swirling along its uppers — though in this case, they only coat its open front straps.

Crocs x Salehe Bembury’s “Tashmoo” Pollex slides. Courtesy of Crocs

Similarly to the Pollex clogs, the Pollex slides also receive their own campaign. In this imagery, the slides are propped against the wooden posts of a structure made with layered stick walls, while simultaneously resting atop grainy gray and black sand.

Crocs x Salehe Bembury’s “Tashmoo” Pollex slide campaign. Courtesy of Crocs

The new Pollex clogs and Pollex slides launches are the latest in Bembury and Crocs’ ongoing wide range of colors. First released in Dec. 2021, the collaborative line of Pollex shoes has expanded with multiple drops in 2023, including the orange “Citrus Milk” slides, soft gray “Horchata” clogs and vibrant green “Slime” kids’ clogs, among others.