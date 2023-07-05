Cole Haan Creates ‘Americana’ Collection in Celebration of the Fourth of July

Cole Haan is celebrating the Fourth of July in a major way.

The footwear retailer has created an “Americana” shoe collection featuring red, white and blue heritage-inspired designs. The collection features four new men’s styles including an oxford, sneaker and two penny loafers.

Cole Haan “Americana” Generation Zerøgrand II SQL. Cole Haan

The star spangled collection was introed on Cole Haan’s official Instagram on July 4.

The “Americana” Generation Zerøgrand II SQL is cast of multi-layered synthetic microfiber and breathable RPET mesh in a red, brown, cream and blue colorway. Sections of the uppers feature a whimsical white paisley print with a lightweight and plush footbed, lace-up closures and high-performance outsoles that enhance traction for all-around comfort.

Cole Haan “Americana” ØriginalGrand Wingtip Oxford.

Additionally, the soles of the Zerøgrand II SQL include their patent FlowerFoam™ soles which uniquely feature a minimum of 40% natural dandelion rubber. The shoe includes a retro design that utilizes modern technology.

Similarly, their “Americana” ØriginalGrand Wingtip Oxford features a blue, brown, black and cream colorway crafted of mixed material uppers in a classic Oxford silhouette. The shoe has comfortable molded sock liners, welt detailing, white lace-up closures and rubber toe and heel pods for increased traction. The footwear also features paisley print detailing along with sprawling neutral floral and vegetal motifs.

Cole Haan “Americana” penny loafer in blue. Cole Haan

Crafted out of denim, the two “Americana” penny loafer styles come in black and blue with a white paisley print. The shoe includes storm bead welt, suiting-inspired heel detailing, a textural tread that amplifies traction and sleek and sophisticated leather footbeds that give the shoes that classic appearance.

Cole Haan “Americana” penny loafer in black. Cole Haan

Founded by Trafton Cole and Eddie Haan in 1928 in Chicago, Cole Haan is a women’s and men’s footwear and accessories brand focused on craftsmanship and ingenuity.

Cole Haan’s “Americana” collection is available for purchase now on their website in prices ranging from $190 to $170.

PHOTOS: See Cole Haan’s collaboration with Todd Snyder.

