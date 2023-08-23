Clarks Originals Introduces Dancehall Collection as an Ode to Jamaica’s Vibrant Culture

Clarks Originals introduced its Dancehall collection inspired by Jamaica, a nation that continues to embrace the famed company’s shoe styles. Released yesterday, the collection consists of six new styles that incorporate vibrant hues, intricate detailing and premium materials.

Both of Clarks Originals’ Wallabee and Wallabee Boot silhouettes were reinvented for this collection, cast in bold and rich shades of green, blush pink and blue that echo the vibrancy of Caribbean culture.

Wallabee Boot in “Cactus Green” Clarks Originals

Their Desert Trek and Desert Boot were also altered to include the usage of premium suedes and tonal embroidered stripes that subtly nod to the pinstriped suits found on old photographs taken of dancehall goers. As usual, each style is situated atop Clarks Originals’ signature pebble crepe soles that have continued to set the standards for comfort and durability throughout the years.

Wallabee Boot in “Berry Leather” Clarks Originals

The Jamaican dancehall is a type of popular music that first began cropping up in the 1970s. The groovy style borrowed from the rhythms of reggae. People from the inner city part of Kingston weren’t allowed to attend uptown dances and so, they began creating dance halls in the 1940s where they could hold dances of their own. The genre has since won over fans all over the world.

Desert Boot in “Rust Brown Suede” Clarks Originals

The colorful and creative Dancehall collection is available online now at clarks.co.uk, clarksusa.com, clarkscanada.com, clarks.eu and worldwide at selected retailers.

Clarks was founded in 1852 in Somerset, England, by brothers James and Cyrus Clark. Today, the footwear brand operates in retail, wholesale, franchises and online channels in over 100 markets.

