Clarks x Eastpak Torhill Expand Their Collaboration With New Torhill Zip Boots

Clarks is taking utilitarian steps into fall with its newest Eastpak Torhill style.

The British footwear brand and Eastpak have just launched their latest co-branded drop, which is now available on Clarks’ website. The duo’s ongoing collection has revamped Clarks’ signature ’90s Big Gripper shoes with Eastpak’s signature weatherproof canvas fabric, cast in colorways of black and tonal red. Each $130 style features a dark front zipper — another Eastpak signature — for a sharp, outdoor-ready finish, as well as black “Eastpak”-branded counter patches.

Clarks x Eastpak Torhill’s Torhill Zip boots. Courtesy of Clarks

The new Torhill Zip style is complete with removable footbeds crafted with Clarks‘ signature Contour Cushion material. The plush insoles are set within translucent rubber outsoles with hard ribbing, bringing them a practical traction that’s ideal for long-term wear.

Clarks x Eastpak Torhill’s Torhill Zip boots. Courtesy of Clarks

“Our mission at Clarks is to empower everyone with the freedom to move comfortably,” Tara McRae, Clarks’ global chief marketing officer, said in a statement. “To me, that’s the filter by which we put everything we do through. If it doesn’t ladder back up to that, it’s most likely not right for the brand. This is precisely why a collaboration with Eastpak was a natural fit. Our core values run parallel. Like us, their commitment to helping people express themselves as individuals through their products is at the heart of everything they do. It’s an honor to work with a like-minded, forward-thinking brand, one that questions the rules and defies boundaries and conformity to make the world a better, more inclusive place to live.”

Clarks x Eastpak Torhill’s Torhill Zip boots. Courtesy of Clarks

Clarks and Eastpak’s new drop marks the latest collaborative Clarks release this year. Previously, the brand also launched co-designed shoes and capsule lines with a range of labels, including Moncler, Supreme and Wacko Maria.

About the Author:

Aaron Royce is the Digital Editor for Footwear News, where he writes stories on celebrity style, brand collaborations and in-depth profile interviews. Prior to joining Footwear News, Aaron wrote and interned for publications including PAPER, Grazia and the Daily Front Row. He currently holds a B.S. in mass communications from Virginia Commonwealth University.