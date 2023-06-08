Bottega Veneta Releases Caged Boots for Pre-Fall 2023 Collection

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Footwear News may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Adding to the lengthy list of polarizing footwear to come out in 2023, Bottega Veneta has created a caged boot.

The style from Matthieu Blazy’s pre-fall 2023 collection is crafted almost entirely out of jet-black rubber. The new footwear retails for $650 and can be bought from retailers such as H.Lorenzo now. Other colorways, like white or tan, will drop on Bottega Veneta’s online site eventually.

Bottega Veneta’s caged boots. Bottega Veneta.

Beyond its rubber construction, the footwear also features sleek black lace-up closures with thick soles and elongated toes that give the shoe a rather whimsical silhouette.

The rubber used in the footwear is lightweight but durable and gains its unique look with laser cutting that offers the boots a sporadic see-through angular appearance. Similarly, the soles are fixed with a webbed design mimicking the boot’s cutout design, offering enhanced traction.

Bottega Veneta pre-fall 2023 caged boots. Bottega Veneta

Other than the caged boot, the luxury designer has created tons of fully rubber styles from clogs to slingbacks and rain boots.

Founded in 1966 in Venice by Michele Taddei and Renzo Zengiaro, Bottega Veneta specializes in ready-to-wear, handbags, shoes, accessories and jewelry. The brand specializes in leather goods and is well known for its woven leather design.

Bottega Veneta rose to popularity in the ’80s, becoming a hit with celebrity clientele. In fact, former first lady Jackie Kennedy was a huge fan of the designer brand and wore it on multiple occasions. Today, the brand has been worn by top stars like Hailey Bieber, Kylie Jenner, Nicki Minaj, Chrissy Teigen, Rihanna, Kendall Jenner, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley and Amal Clooney among many others.

PHOTOS: Take a look at Bottega Veneta’s spring 2023 collection.

About the Author:

Amina Ayoud is an Assistant Digital Editor for Footwear News, where she writes stories about everything from celebrity style to breaking fashion and shoe releases. Ayoud cultivated a love of all things fashion early in life thanks to a deep love of fashion history and the luxury industry. In her free time, Ayoud is a self-proclaimed fashion nerd and thriftaholic.

Related:

Cute Summer Sandals

Best Designer Sneakers