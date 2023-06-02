Balenciaga Drops Defender ‘Worn-Out’ Sneakers Covered in Dirt & Dust

Balenciaga is known for unveiling some of the most distinct designs. The Spanish luxury fashion house constantly delivers unconventional takes on clothing, accessories and footwear, which fall under the skillful guidance of creative director Demna Gvasalia.

Balenciaga’s latest offering is no different. The label remains committed to its edgy style streak with its new release of their Men’s Defender “Worn-Out” sneaker

The back of the Balenciaga Men’s Defender Sneaker Worn Out. Courtesy of Neiman Marcus

The new Balenciaga Men’s Defender “Worn-Out” sneaker holds true to its name as it appears dressed in dirt and dust.

Despite the silhouette’s rugged appearance, the sneaker maintains its original design with exaggerated chunky soles and lightweight mesh uppers. However, the style has received an upgrade with its extremely worn-out effect, dramatic jumbo tire treaded sole and a 0.5-inch arch.

Made in China, the style comes in a 9700 Beige Destro color. The shoe has a bright white tone with cream undertones. Bold scuff marks and abrasions cover the lower perimeters and outsole.

The bottom of the Balenciaga Men’s Defender Sneaker Worn Out. Courtesy of Neiman Marcus

The silhouette also includes a destroyed mesh and nylon upper, Balenciaga’s signature logo debossed on the tongue, at the edge of the toe and at the back. Completing the striking style is a wipe with a soft cloth, a back pull-on tab and stained laces.

The Balenciaga Men’s Defender Sneaker Worn Out. Courtesy of Neiman Marcus

The Balenciaga Men’s Defender “Worn-Out” sneaker retails for $1,550. The shoe is currently available to purchase in Balenciaga stores and online at retailers like Neiman Marcus and Saks Fifth Avenue.

Balenciaga remains as a highly sought-after luxury brand, revered for its creativity, craftsmanship and contribution to the fashion industry. The brand is known for pushing boundaries and challenging traditional fashion norms.

PHOTOS: Discover Balenciaga’s 51st couture collection in the gallery.

