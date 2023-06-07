Autry Unveils Vintage-Inspired CLC Sneaker Destined for On-Court Games

Autry is bringing vintage vibes to the basketball court with its latest sneaker release.

The Texan footwear label has launched its new CLC Sneakers. As a part of the brand’s fall 2023 collection, the Autry CLC sneakers merge the stylish design of the Medalist silhouette with an urban flair destined for on-court games.

The Autry CLC Sneakers in white and red. Courtesy of Autry

The Autry CLC sneakers arrive in a red and white colorway and are crafted in leather with cowhide suede uppers. The shoes also include a perforated section at the toe, a distinctive sole and different rubber sections.

A padded nylon ankle collar provides increased comfort and tonal label seams on a leather tongue. Completing the retro silhouette is a Lycra and cotton terry lining, flat cotton laces and a 0.5-inch high sole stabilizer in rubber.

The Autry CLC sneakers are also available in colors like white leather and grey suede, white and black and white leather and green. Autry’s CLC sneakers are the perfect balance between urban and sportive. In fact, the style features a contemporary design that stays true to basketball sneakers from the past.

The Autry CLC Sneakers in red and white. Courtesy of Autry

The Autry CLC sneaker retails for $235 and is currently available to purchase at autry-usa.com.

Since Autry’s resurgence in 2019, it has reintroduced its vintage footwear models through a contemporary lens. The sneaker company continues to commit to this aesthetic with the release of its fall 2023 collection.

Autry was originally founded in 1982 by Jim Autry in Dallas. The brand focused on tennis, running and aerobic style trainers, which quickly soared in popularity and became known as “the shoe with the American flag.” Now, Autry offers a growing range of models and a wide selection of materials and color options.

