×
Read Next: Jordyn Woods Masters All-White Summer Style in Crossed Satin Sandals
Subscribe
Follow Us
Alerts & Newsletters

By subscribing, I agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA Enterprise and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

PMC Logo
Footwear News is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved. FN and Footwear News are registered trademarks of Fairchild Publishing, LLC.

Asics Releases 3D-Printed Performance Slides

Asics, 3d printed slides, slides, sandals, asics slides, asics sandals
Asics' new ActiBreeze hybrid sandal.
RAW Productions - Joop Groen
Share

Asics has teamed up with 3D printing company LuxCreo on the second generation of its ActiBreeze hybrid sandal.

According to the athletic company, the newly revamped performance slide features a 3D-printed elastic footbed, which is “parametrically designed” in an extra-thick lattice structure for advanced breathability and zoned comfort while making it very light. Asics added that the slide utilizes a 3D-printed elastomer from LuxCreo, which boasts energy return, resilience and complies with Afirm RSL.

To bring the style to life, the duo used LuxCreo’s Smart Factory Production Service. According to the printing company, the service accelerates production time and minimizes waste by taking digital 3D printing files and converts it to the exact quantity the client requests.

Chris Ekman, senior manager of global product line footwear at Asics, said in a statement that identifying the perfect collaborator for this venture was a “challenging task.”

“We sought a partner who embraced an innovative approach to 3D printed production and possessed superior hardware and material capabilities,” Ekman said. “We needed a team that could scale up production, had a wealth of experience and was brimming with talent. LuxCreo has proven to be that partner.”

Michael Strohecker, co-founder and chief revenue officer at LuxCreo, added that the two companies are “pushing the boundaries” of what’s possible when it comes to footwear.

This the third footwear product between the two companies. The previous joint collaborations included custom 3D-printed flip-flops launched in 2021 and the fully 3D-printed ActiBreeze 3D sandal in 2022.

Asics’ new ActiBreeze Hybrid Sandal, which retails for $80, is now available at Asics shops, online stores and specialist running outlets globally.

Footwear companies have been utilizing 3D printing for several years, as a means to speed up the product development process or create seemingly impossible art pieces. But recently, the technology has become more mainstream, thanks, in part, to its sustainable properties. Not only does it minimize the amount of scraps and waste in the manufacturing process, but it also reduces overproduction, leading to fewer shoes in landfills. And as one collaboration illustrated recently, shoes can be printed with biodegradable elastomers, further advancing the industry’s goal of circular production.

Daily Headlines
Subscribe
More from Footwear News
Daily Headlines

By subscribing, I agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA Enterprise and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Asics Releases 3D Printed Performance Slides
Get the Latest Issue
Only $24.99 for one year!
SUBSCRIBE
PMC Logo

Most Popular

You may also like

PMC Logo
Footwear News is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved. FN and Footwear News are registered trademarks of Fairchild Publishing, LLC.
ad