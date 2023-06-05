×
Read Next: Martha Stewart Wants Women to Find Their Power, ‘Step It Up’ & Stop Thinking About Aging
Subscribe
Follow Us
Alerts & Newsletters

By subscribing, I agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA Enterprise and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

PMC Logo
Footwear News is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved. FN and Footwear News are registered trademarks of Fairchild Publishing, LLC.

Adidas’ New ‘X Crazylight’ Cleats Emphasizes Dynamic Color and Speed

Adidas, cleats, soccer, soccer cleats, lace up cleats, green cleats, purple cleats, mens cleats, lightweight cleats, X cleats
Adidas' "X Crazylight" soccer cleats.
Courtesy of Adidas
Share

Adidas is making vibrant strides forward with its newest soccer cleat.

The athletic giant’s newest shoe, the X Crazylight, will be released this month with an emphasis on speed and weightlessness. The style, the latest in Adidas’ “X” lineup of soccer footwear, joining the likes of the X Speedportal.1, .2 and .3 shoes, features a technical knit upper with narrow toes and woven laces.

Adidas, cleats, soccer, soccer cleats, lace up cleats, green cleats, purple cleats, mens cleats, lightweight cleats, X cleats
Adidas’ “X Crazylight” soccer cleats.Courtesy of Adidas

The set is notably crafted with the brand’s signature Aeropacity Speedskin and Aerocage technology for additional agility and support while on the field.

The shoe’s dynamic nature is emphasized by its color palette: an electric lime green lighting bolt-esque pattern atop a deep red base, interspersed with hues of dark blue, purple, navy and black. Adidas’ signature white triple stripes are printed along each toe for a sharp complement.

Adidas, cleats, soccer, soccer cleats, lace up cleats, green cleats, purple cleats, mens cleats, lightweight cleats, X cleats
Adidas’ “X Crazylight” soccer cleats.Courtesy of Adidas

Faintly transparent and holographic Speedframe cleat outsoles in coordinating ombré hues of purple, green and white finish the pair with a traction-focused edge.

Though the pair has yet to be released, its debut is already highly anticipated in the soccer world. The shoe will be making its official debut on the field on June 10, when Manchester City striker Julian Alvarez will wear them during the UEFA Champions League Final 2023 match between Manchester City and Inter Milan in Istanbul.

Adidas, cleats, soccer, soccer cleats, lace up cleats, green cleats, purple cleats, mens cleats, lightweight cleats, X cleats
Adidas’ “X Crazylight” soccer cleats.Courtesy of Adidas

The X Crazylight launch is Adidas’ latest venture, following its headline-making collaboration and collection launches with Marvel, Lego, Bad Bunny, “Yu-Gi-Oh,” Yohji Yamamoto and James Harden in 2023. The brand also tapped artist Rich Mnisi for its 2023 Pride Month collection, which features colorful abstract prints across its signature athleisure, swimwear, sneakers and slides, and even dropped a viral “Home of Classics” campaign with K-pop girl group Blackpink.

About the Author:

Aaron Royce is the Assistant Digital Editor for Footwear News, where he writes stories on celebrity style, brand collaborations and in-depth profile interviews. As a day-to-night dresser, he favors boots, loafers and vintage-inspired denim that can be worn from the office to any number of after-hours soirées — particularly with a ‘90s grunge or punk rock-inspired twist. In his spare time, Royce enjoys reading, discovering New York’s secret gardens and hunting for the perfect pair of combat boots.

Daily Headlines
Subscribe
More from Footwear News
Daily Headlines

By subscribing, I agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA Enterprise and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Adidas' New 'X Crazylight' Cleats Emphasizes Dynamic Color and Speed
Get the Latest Issue
Only $24.99 for one year!
SUBSCRIBE
PMC Logo

Most Popular

You may also like

Bills Ink New Stadium Naming Rights Deal With Highmark
Bills Ink New Stadium Naming Rights Deal With Highmark
Chanel Iman, Brittany Cartwright and Heather Rae El Moussa Talk Motherhood, Style and Cupshe’s ‘BeMe’ Birthday Collection
wwd
Chanel Iman, Brittany Cartwright and Heather Rae El Moussa Talk Motherhood, Style and Cupshe’s ‘BeMe’ Birthday Collection
Princess Diana Reportedly Refused to Wear Chanel for a Deeply Heartbreaking Reason
Princess Diana Reportedly Refused to Wear Chanel for a Deeply Heartbreaking Reason
3 Ways Walmart Is Moving Toward Sustainable Fulfillment
.cls-1{fill:#231f20;}.cls-2{fill:#ed1c24;fill-rule:evenodd;}
3 Ways Walmart Is Moving Toward Sustainable Fulfillment
PMC Logo
Footwear News is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved. FN and Footwear News are registered trademarks of Fairchild Publishing, LLC.
ad