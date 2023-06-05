Adidas’ New ‘X Crazylight’ Cleats Emphasizes Dynamic Color and Speed

Adidas is making vibrant strides forward with its newest soccer cleat.

The athletic giant’s newest shoe, the X Crazylight, will be released this month with an emphasis on speed and weightlessness. The style, the latest in Adidas’ “X” lineup of soccer footwear, joining the likes of the X Speedportal.1, .2 and .3 shoes, features a technical knit upper with narrow toes and woven laces.

The set is notably crafted with the brand’s signature Aeropacity Speedskin and Aerocage technology for additional agility and support while on the field.

The shoe’s dynamic nature is emphasized by its color palette: an electric lime green lighting bolt-esque pattern atop a deep red base, interspersed with hues of dark blue, purple, navy and black. Adidas’ signature white triple stripes are printed along each toe for a sharp complement.

Faintly transparent and holographic Speedframe cleat outsoles in coordinating ombré hues of purple, green and white finish the pair with a traction-focused edge.

Though the pair has yet to be released, its debut is already highly anticipated in the soccer world. The shoe will be making its official debut on the field on June 10, when Manchester City striker Julian Alvarez will wear them during the UEFA Champions League Final 2023 match between Manchester City and Inter Milan in Istanbul.

The X Crazylight launch is Adidas’ latest venture, following its headline-making collaboration and collection launches with Marvel, Lego, Bad Bunny, “Yu-Gi-Oh,” Yohji Yamamoto and James Harden in 2023. The brand also tapped artist Rich Mnisi for its 2023 Pride Month collection, which features colorful abstract prints across its signature athleisure, swimwear, sneakers and slides, and even dropped a viral “Home of Classics” campaign with K-pop girl group Blackpink.

