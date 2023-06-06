Acne Studios Drops New Mary Jane Shoes for Men

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Footwear News may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Acne Studios has put its best foot forward with the introduction of its new Mary Jane shoes for men.

Retailing at $540 in two neutral colorways, black and khaki beige, the luxury fashion house’s new mary jane is an instant classic. The footwear’s central details include symmetrical cutouts separated by a panel of lush leather, with rounded toes followed by silver roller buckle closures and chunky rubber soles.

Acne Studios Mens Mary Jane. Acne Studio

Contrasting stitching gives the Mary Janes a striking look accompanied by stacked 1-inch block heels for a conservative and walkable base. Made in Italy, each colorway comes in a wide range of sizes.

The new men’s Mary Jane is available for purchase now in-store and on Acne Studios’ website.

Acne Studio Mens Mary Jane. Acne Studio

The history of the Mary Jane shoe is a lengthy one. Once known as the bar shoe, in 1904 the style was dubbed the Mary Jane by the Brown Shoe Company of Missouri inspired by Mary Jane, a character from the comic strip “Buster Brown.” Following its name change, the shoe was often worn with school uniforms, hence its studious silhouette, but they were also popular amongst flappers in the 1920s.

Today, the Mary Jane style has been replicated and revamped by a multitude of brands including Maison Margiela, Dr. Martens, Kenzo, Bottega Veneta, Simone Rocha, Ganni, Free People and Sandy Liang among others. In its many iterations, the shoe is often morphed to fit each brand’s ethos, although the instantly recognizable silhouette often remains.

Founded in 1996 in Stockholm, Sweden, Acne Studios is a luxury ready-to-wear brand specializing in men’s and women’s apparel, footwear, accessories and denim among other things. The brand’s creative director Jonny Johansson is an integral part of Acne Studios’ success over the past couple of years.

