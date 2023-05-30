Kenzo Launches First Sneaker Under Nigo’s Creative Direction

Kenzo has launched its first sneaker under the creative direction of Nigo, who joined the LVMH-owned brand as artistic director in 2021.

Dubbed the “Kenzo-Dome” sneaker, the new minimalist cupsole shoe was inspired by skateboarding silhouettes that dominated the mid-1990s, the brand said in a statement. The name is also a nod to the sport, paying homage to the internationally known skate spot located in the grounds of the Palais de Tokyo in Paris.

As for the sneaker’s details, the shoe is made with the signature aesthetic volume of ‘90s sneakers, characterized with a flat outsole and puffed-up tongue. A “Kenzo Paris” rubber logo is applied on the Napa leather-padded tongue, as well as at the back of the shoe, while the “Kenzo” logo is engraved on the side of the outsole.

The style will be available for both men and women in beige or pink suede with a tan rubber outsole, as well as in black suede with black outsole with tan rubber detailing. A white-grained leather version with white outsole completes the range.

At the same time of the launch, Kenzo will also release the Kenzo-Dome campaign. Lensed by Frank Lebon at the Palais de Tokyo, the campaign features a group of friends skateboarding in a spirit of camaraderie reminiscent of the ‘90s, the company added.

The Kenzo-Dome sneaker, which retails for $350, is now available in Kenzo stores and at Kenzo.com.

The second drop of the Kenzo by Nigo debut sneaker series will be announced later in the season.

This is the latest move for the brand since Nigo took over the creative helm. Last year, Saks Fifth Avenue became the first luxury retailer in the North American market to launch Kenzo by Nigo with its limited-edition spring drops. The limited-edition drops led up to the introduction of Nigo’s first full collection for the fall 2022 season that Saks will carry across 10 doors and online.