Jessica Chastain Gets Sharp in Blue Suit and Towering Black Platforms for ‘GMA’

Jessica Chastain Gets Sharp in Blue Suit and Towering Heels on 'GMA'
Jessica Chastain hit a morning show to talk about her role in “A Doll’s House” on Broadway.

The actress was seen leaving “Good Morning America” in New York City on Tuesday. For her morning press appearance, she wore a cobalt blue suit complete with a satin-lined blazer and matching high-waisted wide-leg trousers. Chastain added a crisp white button-down top under her jacket. She accessorized the look with black sunglasses and she carried a blue top-handle bag.

jessica chastain, blue suit, white shirt, platform heels, nyc
Chastain leaves ‘Good Morning America’ in NYC on May 30.SplashNews.com

For her footwear, the Tony Award nominee slipped into a pair of towering platforms. She wore black heels with a thick platform base that added at least 2 more inches to the overall height.

When it comes to her shoe style, Chastain tends to go for timeless and classic styles. The “George & Tammy” actress is often seen in styles like pointed-toe pumps and strappy sandals from brands such as Aquazzurra, Burberry, Christian Louboutin, and more.

Chastain leaves ‘Good Morning America’ in NYC on May 30.SplashNews.com

For years Chastain has been working with celebrity stylist Elizabeth Stewart, who also dresses A-listers like Viola Davis, Julia Roberts, Amanda Seyfried and many more, and is behind all of Chastain’s most memorable red-carpet looks. Recently, the two teamed up to create her Met Gala look, which consisted of a jet-black Gucci dress made of velvet and tulle materials paired with large black sunglasses and black gloves. She also sported bleach blonde hair, another homage to Karl Lagerfeld, which was the theme of the night.

PHOTOS: Click here to see more of Chastain's best red carpet looks through the years in this gallery.

