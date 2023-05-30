×
Read Next: Bally Names Gucci Alum Simone Bellotti Design Director
Newsletters
Follow Us
PMC Logo
Footwear News is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved. FN and Footwear News are registered trademarks of Fairchild Publishing, LLC.

Images of the Jacquemus x Nike J Force 1 Collab Have Emerged

Nike x Jacquemus
Simon Porte Jacquemus with Nike x Jacquemus promo image.
Nike
Share

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Footwear News may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

A new sneaker collaboration between Jacquemus and Nike is coming soon.

After the duo released their inaugural sneaker and apparel collection last year, the French fashion label and the sportswear giant have teased their next project on Instagram, with the Jacquemus x Nike J Force 1 sneaker dropping soon.

“A sophisticated shoe with the spirit of an AF1. The @nike & @jacquemus J Force 1. Coming Soon,” Nike and Jacquemus wrote for their Instagram caption.

The Jacquemus x Nike J Force 1 collab is the fashion label’s take on the classic Air Force 1 Low sneaker, which is briefly seen on the model’s feet in the teaser video. Aside from the teaser from the collaborators, a closer look at the shoe was shared by Instagram user @le.syndrome this week.

The Jacquemus x Nike J Force 1 collab features a premium leather upper that’s coupled with a metallic silver mini Swoosh logo on the sides. The collab’s standout detail is the midsole, which has been removed and replaced with a woven element that connects to the outsole. The leaked imagery shows the sneaker in a tonal white color scheme, but the teaser from the brands shows the collab in a stealthy black makeup.

At the time of publication, release details for the Jacquemus x Nike J Force 1 collab have yet to be announced by either of the parties involved in the project.

About the Author

Victor Deng is a contributing writer for Footwear News, where he covers the latest footwear releases ranging from athletic footwear worn in various sports categories to lifestyle sneakers.

More from Footwear News
Daily Headlines

By subscribing, I agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA Enterprise and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Jacquemus x Nike J Force 1 Collab Images & Release Info: How to Buy It
Get the Latest Issue
Only $24.99 for one year!
SUBSCRIBE
PMC Logo

Most Popular

You may also like

Learfield Buys Time to Restructure With First $12.5M Debt Payment
Learfield Buys Time to Restructure With First $12.5M Debt Payment
Blackpink’s Jennie Generates $1.9 Million in Media Impact Value at Cannes Film Festival 2023
wwd
Blackpink’s Jennie Generates $1.9 Million in Media Impact Value at Cannes Film Festival 2023
Kerry Washington's Showstopping Swimsuit Snapshot Is an Important PSA for This Summer
Kerry Washington's Showstopping Swimsuit Snapshot Is an Important PSA for This Summer
Blue Cast: David Tring on His Career and Educating Denim’s Next Generation
.cls-1{fill:#231f20;}.cls-2{fill:#ed1c24;fill-rule:evenodd;}
Blue Cast: David Tring on His Career and Educating Denim’s Next Generation
PMC Logo
Footwear News is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved. FN and Footwear News are registered trademarks of Fairchild Publishing, LLC.
ad