Pétanque Inspires This End. x Reebok Classic Leather Collab

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Footwear News may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

End. Clothing has tapped Reebok for its next sneaker project.

Fresh off the release of their Club C “Stout” collab in March, the UK-based sneaker boutique and the Boston-based sportswear brand have unveiled their latest Classic Leather “Boules Club” collab, which will hit retailers before week’s end.

According to the collaborators, this End. Clothing x Reebok Classic Leather collab is inspired by the game Pétanque. The sneaker collab features a tan-based suede upper as a nod to the game’s sandy terrain. The shoe also features orange accents as a nod to the jack, while green hits on the heel and midsole is inspired by grass. Completing the look is a gum rubber outsole.

“Riffing on this familiar pastime, End. and Reebok deliver a Classic Leather sneaker that plucks elements from the traditional sport to present a charming aesthetic that is indebted to the sandy terrain, orange jack and silver boules that are synonymous with the game,” End. Clothing wrote for the product description.

The End. Clothing x Reebok Classic Leather “Boules Club” collab will be released on Friday at Endclothing.com. The collab will retail for $139.

About the Author

Victor Deng is a contributing writer for Footwear News, where he covers the latest footwear releases ranging from athletic footwear worn in various sports categories to lifestyle sneakers.