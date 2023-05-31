Sneakers in the Oval Office: Senators’ Footwear Choices Spark Online Debate

The increasing relaxation of formal dress codes has reached new heights — in fact, it’s even reached the White House.

A new debate online has stemmed from shoes worn to a meeting on the debt ceiling rise — which is set for a vote in the House of Representatives on Wednesday night.

On May 17, President Joe Biden shared a photo on Twitter of himself, Vice President Kamala Harris, House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell discussing the matter in the White House’s Oval Office on the prior day. Aside from the serious matters at hand, several of the group’s members have since gone viral with their shoe choices for the occasion.

We had a productive meeting with congressional leaders yesterday. I'm confident that we'll get to an agreement on the budget, and America will not default. Every leader in the room understands the consequences if we fail to pay our bills. pic.twitter.com/hw7RW7Aeu8 — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) May 17, 2023

McCarthy, McConnell and Jeffries all opted to wear various shoes ranging in degrees of formality. McConnell slipped into an older pair of Cole Haan’s popular $195 Zerøgrand Wingtip oxfords, featuring wingtip-perforated leather uppers with sneaker-like ridged rubber soles — which drew the most ire from their visible mix of athletic and formal shoe elements.

Cole Haan’s popular $195 Zerøgrand Wingtip oxfords. Cole Haan

McCarthy, meanwhile, went the preppy route with a pair of smooth brown leather dress brogues — albeit with thick cream soles with low block heels, similar to recent modern spring and summer pairs on the market. Rounding out the group was Jeffries, who opted not to wear dress shoes in any form; instead, he wore a set of smooth navy leather sneakers with crisp white soles.

Jeffries, McCarthy and Schumer also paired their respective shoes (Schumer wore nondescript black leather loafers) with a range of printed socks in striped and kaleidoscope patterns, as well.

Comments quickly emerged on the politicians’ shoe choices and their degrees of professionalism, with numerous articles debating if sneakers belonged in a setting like the Oval Office. Many deemed their answers “no,” with the logic that soft-soled shoes showed disrespect towards the high position of Biden’s presidency and the power of creating politics — and, above all, stemming from the importance of presentation in such spaces.

On the opposing side, the Sneaker Caucus — which formed in April under representatives Jared Moskowitz (D-Fla.) and Lori Chavez-DeRemer (R-Ore.) to unite political staff who wear sneakers — wholeheartedly supported the politicians’ footwear picks.

“While debt ceiling negotiations have been contentious,” a Wednesday statement by the Caucus read, “we appreciate that both parties are putting their best foot forward and demonstrating that sneakers and statesmanship are compatible.”

However, one viewpoint that seems to have found the medium is MSNBC, which stated in an article that “what does and doesn’t constitute proper attire for high-profile individuals are wholly subjective and reflective of their current era.” This view stems from the changing professional and office dress codes, as well as their relation to individuals’ own style, over the decades.

Dress codes for work have changed through the years, from the powdered wigs and stockings of the 1700s to the boxy suits of the 1960s and 80s — and so have their respective shoes, from buckled heels to versatile lace-up oxfords, brogues and penny loafers. In the 2020s, following the rise of athleisure during the COVID-19 pandemic and a shift into casual-meets-dressy office attire, it’s only natural that sneakers and adjacent footwear have found their way into many individuals’ work wardrobes — even those in the White House.

