Crocs and Lisa Frank’s Latest Collaboration Is Filled With Rainbows and Unicorns

Crocs has teamed up once again with fan-favorite brand Lisa Frank to create limited edition clogs and Jibbitz.

The collaborative effort includes two of Crocs’ classic clog styles revamped in a range of adult and kids sizes along with new Jibbitz that embody the Lisa Frank spirit, pulling from the storied brand’s whimsical aesthetics to create a nostalgia-worthy collection.

Crocs x Lisa Frank 2023 collection. Crocs

Take the eye-catching “Unicorn” clogs for example. The footwear features a wild print set on either a pink or light blue background, with an abundance of rainbows and unicorns along with thick and colorful heel straps that secure the footwear in place.

Crocs x Lisa Frank 2023 collection. Crocs

The unicorn style is similar to their classic Lisa Frank clog, which was released in March 2022 featuring a psychedelic heart print set on a bright purple background. The style, much like the shoes in their 2023 collection, is perfect for those craving some color in their closet.

The clogs can be paired alongside their coordinating Lisa Frank Jibbitz. The playful pieces take motifs from Lisa Frank’s large body of work, bringing them to life in wonderful and wacky hues.

Crocs x Lisa Frank 2023 collection. Crocs

This has been a big year for Crocs thus far. In terms of collaborations, the footwear company has teamed up with a myriad of franchises, dabbling in the worlds of Minecraft, Sonic The Hedgehog, Hello Kitty and Pokemon in the past, creating equally colorful clogs, sandals and Jibbitz inspired by each institution’s characters and color schemes.

Throughout the brand’s history, Crocs has also collaborated with top names in television, music, fashion and food like Balenciaga, KFC, Diplo, Jimmy Fallon, SZA and Grateful Dead among others.

The Crocs x Lisa Frank limited edition collection is available now on Crocs’ website.

About the Author:

Amina Ayoud is an Assistant Digital Editor for Footwear News, where she writes stories about everything from celebrity style to breaking fashion and shoe releases. Ayoud cultivated a love of all things fashion early in life thanks to a deep love of fashion history and the luxury industry. In her free time, Ayoud is a self-proclaimed fashion nerd and thriftaholic.