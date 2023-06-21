New Study Finds Minimalist Shoes May Be Better for Your Kid’s Feet

Less is more, according to a new research study that examined the benefits of minimalist shoes for kids.

Scientists from the University of Sydney, Western Sydney University and the University of South Florida looked at children age 8 to 12 attending a private school in Sydney, Australia, where black dress shoes were required by uniform. The researchers recruited 28 kids to swap out their usual footwear with a pair of Softstar Primal RunAmocs, a U.S.-made shoe that has a minimalist rating of 94 percent (where 100 percent represents the highest degree of minimalism).

Over the course of three full school terms (or eight months), the scientists conducted a range of tests on the kids and found “statistically significant increases” in flexor digitorum brevis (FDB) muscle size in the group that wore Softstar Shoes compared to a control group. FDB muscles, found on the bottom of the feet, are in charge of toe flexion as well as stabilizing and supporting the foot during movement.

However, the study also noted there was no change to toe flexor strength and balance during the period, perhaps due to factors including the relatively short exposure to wearing the shoes (only three school days per week) and Sydney’s beachside location, which may result in more barefoot time outside of school.

Minimalist, or so-called barefoot, shoes have been an oft-debated footwear choice since the early aughts, when brands like Vibram FiveFingers rose to fame. The shoes aim to promote natural movement in the foot by using wider, anatomically correct toeboxes and thinner, flexible soles. Brands specializing in minimalist offerings include Softstar, Vivobarefoot, Xero Shoes, Lems and others.

Experts have long argued that shoes can have a long-term impact on foot health and function, especially among children, whose feet are still developing. The American Podiatric Medical Association, for instance, recommends that babies not wear shoes until they begin walking, and even then, only when outside or on rough surfaces. The APMA further notes that babies’ feet should be protected in lightweight, flexible footwear made of natural materials.