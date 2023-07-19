Puma Taps ‘Paw Patrol’ for New Multicolored Boys’ RS-X Sneakers

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Footwear News may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Puma is calling on “Paw Patrol” yet again — this time, for a new boys’ sneaker launch.

Dropping this week, the latest -exclusive $85 style continues Puma’s ongoing collaboration with “Paw Patrol” — the hit animated children’s show that follows a group of search-and-rescue dogs in various emergencies to protect their community. The duo’s RS-X sneakers, similarly to their previous collaborations, feature the style’s signature rounded toes, angled uppers, thick rubber outsoles and cushioned insoles.

Puma x Paw Patrol’s R-X “Paw Patrol Team” sneakers. Courtesy of Foot Locker

This iteration is cast in a “Paw Patrol Team” colorway, inspired by the show’s core canines, through pale gray-white mesh uppers overlaid with matte suede trim. Paneled and printed atop are color-blocked patterns of red, yellow and blue, rounded out by vibrant matching paneled soles and a blue and red base. Currently, the style will be available in boys’ pre-school sizes, with a July 19 launch date — just ahead of the official annual back-to-school season.

Previously, Puma and “Paw Patrol” first joined forces on a lineup of children’s sneakers and apparel in November 2022. That debut collection featured an array of its signature sneakers in character-themed hues — including the Marshall Suede, Cali Star RS-X and Rider FV styles.

Puma x ‘Paw Patrol”s Chase Marshall Suede shoes. Courtesy of Puma

Puma’s second “Paw Patrol” drop marks the brand’s latest co-branded shoe released in 2023. So far this year, the athletic brand has dropped limited-edition adult-sized sneakers, capsule collections and more with a wide range of labels, including “SpongeBob,” Noah and Pleasures, among others.