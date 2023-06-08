Crocs and Salehe Bembury’s New ‘Slime’ Kids Clogs Are Summer Camp-Worthy

Crocs and Salehe Bembury are teaming up to bring their textured clogs to kids.

The duo’s latest footwear launch — their first for children — is expanding into children’s footwear with the Salehe Bembury X Crocs Kids Pollex Clog, following Bembury’s appointment as creative director of the Crocs x Pollex Pod collection.

Crocs x Salehe Bembury’s Pollex clogs campaign. David LaChapelle/Courtesy of Crocs

The FNAA-winning brand‘s newest shoes feature smaller clogs in both kids and toddlers’ sizes, cast in a vibrant lime-green hue called “Slime” — inspired by the curiosity of childhood and Bembury’s own fun memories at summer camp.

The $70 Kids Pollex clogs are a smaller version of the original Adult Pollex Clog, featuring rounded foam uppers covered in embossments made from Bembury’s own fingerprint patterns. Meanwhile, the $64 Toddler Pollex clogs feature a similar silhouette, though it’s crafted with a more lightweight shape and smooth foam backstops for added safety. Both can be seen in their accompanying campaign, shot by David LaChapelle.

Crocs x Salehe Bembury’s Pollex clogs campaign. David LaChapelle/Courtesy of Crocs

Currently, both shoes have sold out on Crocs’ website. However, as they’re the debut Crocs x Pollex Pod children’s pairs, it’s highly likely the styles will return in more colorways in the future — particularly as Bembury and Crocs routinely release numerous fingerprint-ridged iterations of its perforated round-toed clogs in a wide range of colors, including “Citrus Milk” orange, “Tide” blue, “Urchin” gray, “Cobbler” yellow and “Stratus” white.

Crocs x Salehe Bembury’s Pollex clogs campaign. David LaChapelle/Courtesy of Crocs

Bembury is the most consistent collaborator for Crocs, which has extended its slate of collaborators since the late 2010s. The comfort-focused footwear brand has launched co-branded and limited-edition shoes with a range of labels, celebrities and characters, including “Pokémon,” Kurt Geiger, Vera Bradley, “Harry Potter,” Bad Bunny and Justin Bieber.

PHOTOS: Discover Crocs’ numerous collaborations over the years in the gallery.