Crocs and Salehe Bembury’s New ‘Slime’ Kids Clogs Are Summer Camp-Worthy

Crocs and Salehe Bembury are teaming up to bring their textured clogs to kids.
The duo’s latest footwear launch — their first for children — is expanding into children’s footwear with the Salehe Bembury X Crocs Kids Pollex Clog, following Bembury’s appointment as creative director of the Crocs x Pollex Pod collection.
The FNAA-winning brand‘s newest shoes feature smaller clogs in both kids and toddlers’ sizes, cast in a vibrant lime-green hue called “Slime” — inspired by the curiosity of childhood and Bembury’s own fun memories at summer camp.
The $70 Kids Pollex clogs are a smaller version of the original Adult Pollex Clog, featuring rounded foam uppers covered in embossments made from Bembury’s own fingerprint patterns. Meanwhile, the $64 Toddler Pollex clogs feature a similar silhouette, though it’s crafted with a more lightweight shape and smooth foam backstops for added safety. Both can be seen in their accompanying campaign, shot by David LaChapelle.
Currently, both shoes have sold out on Crocs’ website. However, as they’re the debut Crocs x Pollex Pod children’s pairs, it’s highly likely the styles will return in more colorways in the future — particularly as Bembury and Crocs routinely release numerous fingerprint-ridged iterations of its perforated round-toed clogs in a wide range of colors, including “Citrus Milk” orange, “Tide” blue, “Urchin” gray, “Cobbler” yellow and “Stratus” white.
Bembury is the most consistent collaborator for Crocs, which has extended its slate of collaborators since the late 2010s. The comfort-focused footwear brand has launched co-branded and limited-edition shoes with a range of labels, celebrities and characters, including “Pokémon,” Kurt Geiger, Vera Bradley, “Harry Potter,” Bad Bunny and Justin Bieber.
